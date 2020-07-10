How To Watch UFC 251 Live In UK? UFC 251 Live Stream, Schedule For United Kingdom

UFC 251, the maiden event of UFC Fight Island is set to go live on July 11, 2020, from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Apart from setting up the octagon on the middle of an exotic beach, Dana White & co have scheduled an intense fight card inclusive of three title fights. The main event of UFC 251 will witness Kamaru Usman defending his welterweight title against BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. In the co-main headliner, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will face former champion Max Holloway in an epic rematch, while Peter Yan and Jose Aldo will fight for the vacated bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, UFC fans from all over the world are thrilled about the event with a prominent enquiry being seemingly raised as to how to watch UFC 251 live in UK. The UFC 251 PPV will broadcast all over the world but different countries will have different broadcasters. Here is exactly how to watch UFC 251 live in UK along with the schedule for all the events at Fight Island this weekend.

Also Read | How to watch UFC 251 live in UK? Will Jorge Masvidal Defend His BMF Title Vs Kamaru Usman At UFC 251?

UFC Fight Island: How to watch UFC 251 live in UK?

How to watch UFC 251 live in UK? UFC Fight Pass will broadcast all the live events under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass account, you can still catch the action live on BT Sport in the UK. BT Sport is the official UFC 251 broadcast partner for the UK.

UFC Fight Island: How to watch UFC 251 live in UK?

UFC 251 will be streamed on July 12 in the UK. The main card will begin at 3 AM (BST) and will be available on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport. The prelims will be broadcast on similar platforms at 1 AM (BST). However, the early prelims will not be broadcast on BT Sport and will only be available on UFC Fight Pass. The early prelims will begin at 11:30 am on July 11, Saturday (BST).

Also Read | How to watch UFC 251 live in UK? UFC 251 Weigh In Results, Complete Fight Card, UFC Fight Island Schedule Details

UFC Fight Island: How to watch UFC 251 live in UK? UFC 251 fight card

170 lbs: UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

145 lbs: UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

135 lbs: Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title

115 lbs: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

125 lbs: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Also Read | How to watch UFC 251 live in UK? How To Watch UFC 251 Episode 2: UFC 251 Embedded 2 Details And Preview

Also Read | Why Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Made Him Wrestle Bears In His Childhood

Image courtesy: UFC.com