How To Watch UFC 257 In India? All UFC 257 Live Stream And TV Channel Details

Conor McGregor is back and he will make his return in an exciting rematch against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the UFC 257 schedule. While McGregor vs Poirer is the highlight of the night, the UFC 257 has a power-packed fight card, with as many as four main-card fights, along with even preliminary round bouts. Here's a look at how to watch UFC 257 in India, UFC 257 start time and the live stream details.

UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier rematch headlines fight night

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor makes his return to the ring and will take on No. 2-ranked lightweight and former interim champion Dustin Poirier at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. This is the second time that the two UFC superstars will collide, having at the UFC 178 in September 2014, with McGregor winning in the first round via TKO. In other clashes, Michael Chandler will make his highly anticipated debut, when he faces off against No. 6 contender Dan Hooker in the lightweight division.

Middleweights Andrew Sanchez and Makhmud Muradov will open the main card, while No.7 contender Jessica Eye will face off against No.8 contender Joanne Calderwood in the women's flyweight division. The main card also features a women's strawweight contest pitting No. 6 contender Marina Rodriguez against No. 10-ranked Amanda Ribas.

UFC 257 schedule: Complete fight card with weigh-in results

Main Card

Dustin Poirier (156lbs) vs. Conor McGregor (155lbs)

Michael Chandler (156lbs) vs. Dan Hooker (156lbs)

Joanne Calderwood (126lbs) vs. Jessica Eye (NA)

Ottman Azaitar (NA) vs. Matt Frevola (155.5lbs) [cancelled]

Amanda Ribas (156lbs) vs. Marina Rodriguez (NA)

Preliminary Card

Nasrat Haqparast (NA) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (NA)

Antonio Carlos Junior (185lbs) vs. Brad Tavares (NA)

Sara McMann (135lbs) vs. Julianna Pena (136lbs)

Marcin Prachnio (206lbs) vs. Khalil Rountree (NA)

Makhmud Muradov (NA) vs. Andrew Sanchez (186lbs)

Movsar Evloev (150lbs) vs. Nik Lentz (150lbs)

Amir Albazi (126lbs) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126lbs)

UFC 257 TV channel: How to watch UFC 257 live stream?

The Sony Sports Network have telecast rights for the UFC 257 in India. The preliminary card of the event is set to begin at 5:00 AM IST on Sunday, January 24. The main card, however, is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST. One can watch the live telecast on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) in India. The UFC 257 live stream will also be available on Sony LIV.

(Image Courtesy: Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier Instagram)