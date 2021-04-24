How To Watch UFC 261 Live In India? UFC 261 Live Stream, Usman Vs Masvidal 2 Preview

Quick links:
Image Source: UFC/ YouTube
UFC 261 will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021 (Sunday, April 25 for Indian viewers) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. This is the first time since the COVID-19 shutdowns that the promotion will open doors for a packed crowd. So, considering it’s an important day for the UFC, Dana White and his team have put together a stacked fight card, which features a total of three title bouts.
The night will be headlined by a title rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and BMF Jorge Masvidal, while women’s strawweight queen Zhang Weili will defend her strap against former champ Rose Namajunas in the co-main event. Apart from these two title bouts, the night will also see women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her title against top contender Jessica Andrade.
The UFC 261 PPV will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where Indian fans can watch the UFC 261 live stream India, Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 time India and others.
UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ will broadcast all the event under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass or ESPN account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.
UFC 261 will be streamed on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in India. The prelims of UFC 261 will begin at 5:30 AM, while the main card will kick off at 7:30 AM. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the SonyLIV app (online). UFC 261 can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV.