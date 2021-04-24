How To Watch UFC 261 Live In India? UFC 261 Live Stream, Usman Vs Masvidal 2 Preview

UFC 261 will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021 (Sunday, April 25 for Indian viewers) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. This is the first time since the COVID-19 shutdowns that the promotion will open doors for a packed crowd. So, considering it’s an important day for the UFC, Dana White and his team have put together a stacked fight card, which features a total of three title bouts.

The night will be headlined by a title rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and BMF Jorge Masvidal, while women’s strawweight queen Zhang Weili will defend her strap against former champ Rose Namajunas in the co-main event. Apart from these two title bouts, the night will also see women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her title against top contender Jessica Andrade.

The UFC 261 PPV will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where Indian fans can watch the UFC 261 live stream India, Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 time India and others.

Schedule: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 time India

Date: April 25, 2021

Time: 3:15 AM (early prelims), 5:30 AM (prelims), 7:30 AM (main card)

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida

UFC 261 live stream India: How to watch UFC 261 live in India

UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ will broadcast all the event under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass or ESPN account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.

Which channel is UFC 261 on?

UFC 261 will be streamed on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in India. The prelims of UFC 261 will begin at 5:30 AM, while the main card will kick off at 7:30 AM. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the SonyLIV app (online). UFC 261 can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV.

Complete fight card and oddsmakers UFC 261 prediction

Main card

Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (c) (-400 favourite) vs Jorge Masvidal (+310 underdog)

Women’s Strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili (c) (-200 favourite) vs Rose Namajunas (+170 underdog)

Women’s Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (-500 favourite) vs Jessica Andrade (+350 underdog)

Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall (+105 underdog) vs Chris Weidman (-125 favourite)

Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith (+165 underdog) vs Jimmy Crute (-200 favourite)

Preliminary card

Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira (+125 underdog) vs Randy Brown (-155 favourite)

Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant (-240 favourite) vs Stefan Sekulic (+180 underdog)

Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson (+132 underdog) vs Brendan Allen (-165 favourite)

Featherweight bout: Patrick Sabatini (-230 favourite) vs Tristan Connelly (+180 underdog)

Early Prelims

Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel (-182 favourite) vs Kevin Natividad (+150 underdog)

Lightweight bout: Kazula Vargas (+195 underdog) vs Rong Zhu (-250 favourite)

Flyweight bout: Qileng Aori (-110 favourite) vs Jeffrey Molina (-110 favourite)

Women’s Strawweight bout: Na Liang (+165 underdog) vs Ariane Carnelossi (-210 favourite)

