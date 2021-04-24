How To Watch UFC 261 Live In USA, Canada? UFC 261 Live Stream, Usman Vs Masvidal 2 Preview

Quick links:
The UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will look to create history this weekend as he takes on BMF Jorge Masvidal in a title rematch. The bout is set to headline UFC 261, which will take place on April 24, 2021, in front of a packed VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. To make things even better, the promotion has stacked the card, which includes two more title fights, apart from Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2.
In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title against Rose Namajunas, who’s looking to reclaim her throne. But before that, Valentina Shevchenko will put her women’s flyweight strap on the line against no.1 ranked Jessica Andrade, who’s set to give the Bullet a tough competition. Apart from that, the main card also features bouts like Uriah Hall vs Chris Weidman and Anthony Smith vs Jimmy Crute.
|US time
|Canada time
|Main Card
|10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT
|10:00 PM
|Prelims
|8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT
|8:00 PM
|Early Prelims
|5:45 PM ET/ 2:45 PM PT
|5:45 PM
In the US, fans will need an ESPN+ subscription to watch UFC 261 main card. However, the prelims of the event will be available on both ESPN+ and ESPN, so fans can watch the prelims on ESPN before paying $69.99 to $89.98 to see the main card on ESPN+. The early prelims, on the other hand, will be available on the UFC fight pass.
For UFC fans in Canada, early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. Meanwhile, the main card will be available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.
UFC 261 live stream USA: Main card