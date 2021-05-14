How To Watch UFC 262 Live In Brazil? Charles Oliveira Vs Michael Chandler Prediction

Brazilian Charles Oliveira will look to fulfil his childhood dream as he takes on American Michael Chandler at the main event of UFC 262 for the vacant lightweight crown. The clash will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the packed Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Apart from Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler, the night will be co-headlined by a lightweight bout between veterans Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush.

The UFC 262 PPV will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where Brazilian fans can watch the Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler live stream Brazil, UFC 262 channel, UFC 262 fight card and others.

How to watch UFC 262 live in Brazil? UFC 262 time Brazil and schedule

UFC 262 Date: Saturday, May 15, 2021

UFC 262 time Brazil and US: 7:30 PM GMT-3, 6:30 PM EDT

UFC 262 venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

UFC 262 time Brazil: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler live stream Brazil

According to Brazilian timings, the UFC 262 early prelims will kick off at 7:30 PM GMT-3. Meanwhile, the preliminary and main card will start at 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM GMT-3, respectively. However, fans might have to wait till 1:00 AM on Sunday to see their icon lock horns with Michael Chandler in the main event.

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler live stream Brazil: UFC 262 channel

UFC fans in the country can watch the entire UFC 262 fight card on Fox Sports, as per Sportingfree. UFC 262 will also be available on UFC Fight Pass but with a paid subscription.

Complete UFC 262 fight card and oddsmakers early UFC 261 prediction

Main card

Lightweight title bout: Charles Oliveira (-134 favourite) vs Michael Chandler (+110 underdog)

Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson (+135 underdog) vs Beneil Dariush (-165 favourite)

Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian (-139 favourite) vs Viviane Araújo (+115 underdog)

Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos (-134 favourite) vs Edson Barboza (+108 underdog)

Bantamweight bout: Matt Schnell (-159 favourite) vs Rogério Bontorin (+130 underdog)

Preliminary card

Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza (-112 favourite) vs Andre Muniz (-112 favourite)

Featherweight bout: Lando Vannata (+100 underdog) vs Mike Grundy (-124 favourite)

Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee (+110 underdog) vs Antonina Shevchenko (-134 favourite)

Middleweight bout: Jordan Wright (-110 favourite) vs Jamie Pickett (-110 favourite)

Early preliminary card

Women's Flyweight bout: Gina Mazany (-200 favourite) vs Priscila Cachoeira (-115 favourite)

Featherweight bout: Kevin Aguilar (+104 underdog) vs Tucker Lutz (-128 favourite)

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter