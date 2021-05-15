How To Watch UFC 262 Live In India: Oliveira Vs Chandler Prediction, Fight Purse

Quick links:
Image Source: UFC/ Twitter
UFC 262 will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021 (Sunday, May 16 for Indian viewers) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will headline the event as they collide for the lightweight title which was vacated by former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, months after announcing his retirement. The co-main event will also be a lightweight affair, with former interim champion Tony Ferguson set to fight fellow veteran Beneil Dariush. It’s an extremely important clash for the El Cucuy, who is currently on a two-fight losing streak, while Dariush has a chance to become a top contender.
The UFC 262 PPV will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s how to watch UFC 262 live in India, UFC 262 fight card, Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler prediction and others.
UFC 262 will be streamed on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in India. The prelims of UFC 261 will begin at 5:30 AM, while the main card will kick off at 7:30 AM. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass or ESPN account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the SonyLIV app (online) in India.
The pay numbers for Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler is yet to be revealed, but as per reports, both the fighters will be getting the biggest paycheck of their career on Sunday. When it comes to their individual net worth, Michael Chandler’s reportedly earned around $45 million in 2020, while Oliveira pegged $2.5 million the same year.