How To Watch UFC 262 Live In India: Oliveira Vs Chandler Prediction, Fight Purse

UFC 262 will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021 (Sunday, May 16 for Indian viewers) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will headline the event as they collide for the lightweight title which was vacated by former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, months after announcing his retirement. The co-main event will also be a lightweight affair, with former interim champion Tony Ferguson set to fight fellow veteran Beneil Dariush. It’s an extremely important clash for the El Cucuy, who is currently on a two-fight losing streak, while Dariush has a chance to become a top contender.

The UFC 262 PPV will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s how to watch UFC 262 live in India, UFC 262 fight card, Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler prediction and others.

UFC 262 schedule in India

Date: Sunday, May 16, 2021

Time: 4:00 AM (early prelims), 5:30 AM (prelims), 7:30 AM (main card)

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

UFC 262 stream in India: How to watch UFC 262 live in India

UFC 262 will be streamed on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in India. The prelims of UFC 261 will begin at 5:30 AM, while the main card will kick off at 7:30 AM. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass or ESPN account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the SonyLIV app (online) in India.

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler fight purse

The pay numbers for Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler is yet to be revealed, but as per reports, both the fighters will be getting the biggest paycheck of their career on Sunday. When it comes to their individual net worth, Michael Chandler’s reportedly earned around $45 million in 2020, while Oliveira pegged $2.5 million the same year.

Complete UFC 262 fight card and oddsmakers early UFC 261 prediction

Main card

Lightweight title bout: Charles Oliveira (-134 favourite) vs Michael Chandler (+110 underdog)

Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson (+135 underdog) vs Beneil Dariush (-165 favourite)

Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian (-139 favourite) vs Viviane Araújo (+115 underdog)

Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos (-134 favourite) vs Edson Barboza (+108 underdog)

Bantamweight bout: Matt Schnell (-159 favourite) vs Rogério Bontorin (+130 underdog)

Preliminary card

Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza (-112 favourite) vs Andre Muniz (-112 favourite)

Featherweight bout: Lando Vannata (+100 underdog) vs Mike Grundy (-124 favourite)

Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee (+110 underdog) vs Antonina Shevchenko (-134 favourite)

Middleweight bout: Jordan Wright (-110 favourite) vs Jamie Pickett (-110 favourite)

Early preliminary card

Women's Flyweight bout: Gina Mazany (-200 favourite) vs Priscila Cachoeira (-115 favourite)

Featherweight bout: Kevin Aguilar (+104 underdog) vs Tucker Lutz (-128 favourite)

