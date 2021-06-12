How To Watch UFC 263 Live In India? Adesanya Vs Vettori 2 Live Stream, Prediction

UFC returns to Arizona for the first time over two years with a pair of highly anticipated championship rematches in this weekend's pay-per-view UFC 263. The highlight is the main event a reverse fixture between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, with both fighters coming into the clash on the back of contrasting results in their previous bout. Here's a look at how to watch UFC 263 live in India, how to watch UFC 263 on TV and the Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 live stream.

UFC 263 fight card main event and other cards

Preliminary Card

Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Light Heavyweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Women's Flyweight bout: Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Featherweight bout: Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Early Preliminary Card

Women's Bantamweight bout: Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Featherweight bout: Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Lightweight bout: Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini

Heavyweight bout: Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

Main Card

Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Marvin Vettori

Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno

Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC 263 fight card main event: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 preview

Israel Adesanya returns to his normal weight class and will look to defend his title for the third successive time when he faces off against Marvin Vettori in a rematch. The duo had squared off in April 2018 with the former winning a narrow split decision in a fight that could have gone either way. Adesanya has since won eight consecutive fights including two title defences over Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa. The 31-year-old has the longest Active UFC Win Streak in Middleweight Division but is coming into the clash after a defeat against champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 having tried his luck at 205 pounds.

Meanwhile, Vettori is unbeaten since his defeat to Adesanya in 2018 and has bagged dominant wins over Karl Roberson, Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland. The 27-year-old has the second-longest active streak in the UFC middleweight division and has earned a crack at UFC gold for the first time. The Italian Dream will hope to avenge his 2018 loss this weekend, and to do so in front of a packed crowd will be sweeter for Vettori. Adesanya is the natural favourite and is expected to continue his winning streak now that he is back into his normal division.

UFC 263 live stream India: How to watch UFC 263 live in India?

In India, the main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 in English and on Sony TEN 3 in Hindi. The UFC 263 live stream India will be available on the Sony LIV app to subscribed users. The main card begins at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday, June 13. One can check the social media handles of UFC for real-time updates and in-match highlights.



(Image Courtesy: UFC Instagram)