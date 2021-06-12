How To Watch UFC 263 Live In New Zealand And Australia? Adesanya Vs Vettori Live

Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2 headlines the UFC 263 fight card as the MMA action returns to UFC returns to Arizona for the first time over two years. The fight card is stacked with as many as 13 fights, with all promising some fascinating action as the fighters will be on the lookout for blood when they enter the Octagon. Here's a look at how to watch UFC 263 live in New Zealand, how to watch UFC 263 live in Australia, the Adesanya vs Vettori live stream details and our Adesanya vs Vettori prediction.

Adesanya vs Vettori prediction and preview

Israel Adesanya will look to defend his title for the third successive time when he faces off against Marvin Vettori in a rematch of their 2018 epic clash. The duo had squared off in April 2018 with the Adesanya clinching a narrow split decision in a fight that could have gone either way. The 31-year-old has since won eight consecutive fights including two title defences over Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa. The Last Stylebender has the longest Active UFC Win Streak in Middleweight Division but is coming into the clash after a defeat against champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 having tried his luck at 205 pounds.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori is unbeaten since his defeat to Adesanya in 2018 and has bagged dominant wins over Karl Roberson, Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland. The 27-year-old has the second-longest active streak in the UFC middleweight division and has earned a crack at UFC gold for the first time and will look to make it count in Arizona. The Italian Dream will hope to avenge his 2018 loss this weekend, and live up to his potential as one of the most exciting UFC fighters. Adesanya is the clear favourite having returned to his weight class, but Vettori will pack his punches with extra venom just for this clash.

UFC 263 fight card

Preliminary Card

Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Light Heavyweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Women's Flyweight bout: Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Featherweight bout: Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Early Preliminary Card

Women's Bantamweight bout: Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Featherweight bout: Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Lightweight bout: Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini

Heavyweight bout: Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

Main Card

Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Marvin Vettori

Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno

Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC 263 on TV: How to watch UFC 263 live in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand can watch the Adesanya vs Vettori live on Sky Arena. One can access Pay-per-view UFC events at $39.95. However, the UFC 263 will not be available on the Sky Go app. However, one can subscribe to UFC Fight pass to watch all the events on UFCTV from anywhere. The Fight pass also gives access to both the Early Prelims and the Main Card fights.

UFC 263 on TV: How to watch UFC 263 live in Australia?

UFC fans in Australia can tune into the main event on ESPN, which has a partnership with Streaming service Kayo Sports. The subscription cost is only $25 a month and lets you watch on two screens. One can also tune in to Foxtel Sports on TV to watch UFC Fight Night action, Foxtel subscribers can also access the Foxtel Now streaming app.



(Image Courtesy: UFC, Marvin Vettori Instagram)