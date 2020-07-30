How To Watch Weight Of Gold? Michael Phelps Documentary Full TV Schedule Info

Former American competitive swimmer Michael Phelps' documentary, Weight of Gold, premiered on Wednesday, July 29 on HBO. Phelps is the most successful and most decorated Olympian of all time, with a total of 28 medals. The 35-year-old also holds the all-time records for Olympic gold medals (23), Olympic gold medals in individual events (13), and Olympic medals in individual events (16).

Michael Phelps is the long course world record holder in the men's 400-meter individual medley as well as the former long course world record holder in the 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly, 200-meter butterfly, and 200-meter individual medley. Here's how to watch Weight of Gold, where to watch Weight of Gold, Weight of Gold schedule and Weight of Gold live stream details.

How to watch Weight of Gold? Michael Phelps documentary HBO preview

The most successful and most decorated Olympian of all time shed light on the mental health struggles he and several others faced during their quest for an Olympic win. Along with Phelps, the hour-long film featured several high-profile athletes like track star Lolo Jones, skier Bode Miller, snowboarder Shaun White and figure skaters Sasha Cohen and Gracie Gold, all speaking about their mental health struggles as they made a unified attempt to serve as a wake-up call to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the other federations. According to the HBO website, the film seeks to inspire discussion about mental health issues, encourage people to seek help and highlight the need for readily available support.

"There is not an Olympic medal for who can suffer in silence the longest."



Figure skater @GraceEGold encourages athletes to speak up about mental health ahead of the release of 'Weight of Gold,' produced by @MichaelPhelps.



Full interview: https://t.co/QO43vRnNpi@HBO @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/RxGIZzgZs3 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) July 29, 2020

How to watch Weight of Gold? Where to watch Weight of Gold?

The film’s broadcast premiere was scheduled for the same time the 2020 Summer Games were planned to take place in Tokyo, Japan, before they were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans wondering where to watch Weight of Gold can watch the film on Wednesday, July 29, at 9 PM ET/PT on HBO. Viewers in the US can watch the Michael Phelps documentary HBO on Amazon Prime, where one can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel. HBO Now and HBO MAX subscribers can also watch the Weight of Gold live stream on any compatible streaming device. Hulu subscribers can add the HBO add on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

How to watch Weight of Gold? Where to watch Weight of Gold in India?

For fans in India wondering how to watch Weight of Gold, we have some bad news. HBO original content in India has generally streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. However, no official confirmation has been made whether the Michael Phelps documentary HBO will be telecasted or streamed in India. Fans in India cannot stream the documentary on HBO Max or HBO Now, as both are not serviceable in India.

(Image Courtesy: Michael Phelps Instagram)