How Tyson Fury Could Be Denied Chance To Upstage Cristiano Ronaldo At Old Trafford?

The reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury successfully retained his title after knocking out Deontay Wilder during the epic Fury-Wilder trilogy a couple of weeks ago. After his emphatic win over Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury has been in the news once again and it has also got a lot to do with the Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo and the Old Trafford, which is the home stadium of the 'Red Devils'.

Will Tyson Fury be denied a chance to upstage Cristiano Ronaldo?

After successfully completing the Fury-Wilder trilogy, Tyson Fury has now shifted his focus towards having a fight scheduled in the UK. In fact, Fury, who happens to be a die-hard Manchester United fan, has previously spoken of his desire to fight at the 'Theatre of Dreams'. At the same time, the two-time world heavyweight champion has also taken a subtle jibe at Manchester United sensation Cristiano Ronaldo. He reminded him that there is only 'room' for one superstar in the city as he eagerly awaits his fight in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury's boxing co-promoter Frank Warren has gone on to say that the former's fight at Old Trafford looks unrealistic as of now unless it can be scheduled for next summer.

Warren, while speaking to his promotional company's YouTube channel, said, "Well look, the only problem is he wants to fight in February or March. The answer's going to be no isn't it because of the weather and football season. Who knows, in the summer it could be the case. I'll take him down the Arsenal, but we'll see!"

Tyson Fury eyes in-ring return before April 2022

Tyson Fury is eying a return to the ring in April 2022 before his possible showdown with Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua, later in the year. After Fury’s win in the third fight while speaking to FightHub TV, his promoter Bob Arum expressed his thoughts about Fury’s win by saying he thinks it was one of the best fights in the heavyweight division he has ever seen. On being asked about the 33-year-old boxer’s return to the ring, Arum said, “I think Fury will fight again in March or April. Then we can look to a September or October match for a unification.” Earlier, Fury and Joshua agreed on terms for an all-British match in Saudi Arabia on August 14. However, Wilder also had a fight left in his trilogy fight with Fury which took place on October 10.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua has already invoked his rematch clause with Usyk after losing the fight with him on September 26. Usyk defeated Joshua to clinch the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles after the 12th round stoppage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With Fury set to make a return next year, he is expected to fight with either Dillian Whyte or Otto Wallin. Fury’s promoter Arum added that they are hoping a deal would be done so that Joshua would step aside so that a title showdown could happen between Fury and Usyk.

