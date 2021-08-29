Last Updated:

HP CM Announces Rs.1 Crore Cash Prize For Paralympics Silver Medalist Nishad Kumar

Himachal CM congratulated Indian high jumper Nishad Kumar after he clinched a silver medal for the country in Men’s High Jump T47 at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
Nishad Kumar

PTI, Twitter-@Media_Sai


Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday congratulated Indian athlete Nishad Kumar after he clinched a silver medal for the country in Men’s High Jump T47 at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the CM said that Nishad Kumar worked hard and got the country a silver medal in the event. Jai Ram Thakur said, "Our government will present an amount of Rs 1 crore to Himachal Gaurav Nishad, a resident of Amb".

 

The Himachal Pradesh CM said, "In the year 2019, our government also honoured Nishad with Himachal Gaurav Award. It is our aim to promote sports and increase the morale of the players so that Nishad and his talents continue to elevate the name of the state and the country."

READ | Anurag Thakur pledges to make 'Devbhumi' Himachal 'Khelbhumi' at Jan Aashirwad Yatra

PM Modi & President Kovind congratulate Nishad Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, August 29, congratulated Nishad Kumar. Calling it joyful news, PM Modi dubbed Kumar a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. 

READ | Anurag Thakur's Jan Ashirwad Yatra to benefit camp in by-polls: Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief

President Kovind tweeted saying Nishad has proved his excellence on the global stage. He also described Nishad's outing as a 'superlative performance'.

READ | 186 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Union Ministers laud Nishad

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called it a memorable day, while Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated him and informed that Kumar's 2.06m jump in the event equalled the Asian record set by him earlier in 2021.

Union Home Minister in a tweet in Hindi said that high jumper's hard work and dedication has paid off. "Due to this extraordinary achievement of yours, the head of every Indian citizen has risen with pride," he said. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also congratulated the Indian star for bringing the country's second medal.

READ | Himachal Pradesh: Chandigarh-Manali Highway blocked for past 24 hours due to landslide

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Nishad Kumar Clinches Silver Medal In High Jump

Nishad Kumar added another medal to India's bucket by clinching a silver medal in the final event of the Men's High Jump T47 category. Earlier in the day, Bhavina Patel won silver medal in the women's Table Tennis Class 4 event.

READ | Himachal Pradesh sees 209 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

(Image: PTI, Twitter-@Media_Sai)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND