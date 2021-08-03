Hungarian GP: Mick Schumacher Takes Only Positivity From The Race Despite Finishing P13

After finishing P13 in the Hungarian GP, Mick Schumacher expressed racing with Championship contenders like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in a Haas Car. The race had a dramatic start after 7 cars were involved in a crash coming into Turn 1. This crash was a chain reaction starting with Mercedes Driver Valtteri Bottas misjudging his brakes and colliding into McLaren’s Lando Norris. Mick Schumacher however saw this as an opportunity and quickly made his way into the top-10 before the race was red flagged. The race winner Esteban Ocon followed by Sebastian Vettel along with the others also took off at this moment and were only left with manging tires defending their positions for the entire race. Lewis Hamilton who was leading the pack at the restart finished the race at P3 before being promoted to P2 after Vettel got disqualified for not having enough fuel in his car at the end of the race.

“I wasn’t anticipating being able to hold him off for so long, but I’m glad that I was able to and able to get the opportunity to fight with the top guys,” Schumacher said duringOfficial F1 Drivers' interview. “I was fighting with Max twice on the road and was able to [increase] my experiences in that case, feel the pressure and not crack under pressure. So I think it was a really positive day for us.” He was able to defend his position from then Championship Leader Max Verstappen’s Red Bull for 10 laps. Verstaappen then successfully passed Mick Schumacher on his second attempt at Turn 3 before passing other drivers like Daniel Ricciardo and finishing the race at P10.

Haas finds motivation and positivity in the Hungarian GP

“Of course, I think it gave everybody a bit of light at the end of the tunnel after a disappointing day [on Saturday], I think it was a very, very positive day. Lots learned, lots to take away from here, and lots for everybody to look forward to in the summer break and coming back to Spa.” Haas as a team had a mixed weekend at work as Schumacher’s teammate Nikita Mazepin was elimminated for damaging his car after being hit by Kimi Raikkonen at the pit lane. However, after watching Mick Schumacher’s driving skills at the top of the grid, they would definitely take the Hungarian GP as a high in the 2021 Constructors Championship. He currently stands at the 19th position of the F1 Drivers Championship 2021 behind Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi.

(Formula One)

(Image Source: @mickschumacher/Instagram)