Hungarian Grand Prix Schedule, Date, Time And Everything You Need To Know

The first two races of the F1 2020 season are done and dusted with Mercedes cementing their position at the top of the standings. From Red Bull Ring, attention now shifts to Hungaroring for the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend. Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton has an excellent record at the Hungary Grand Prix, winning a whopping seven races and will look to win yet another at this circuit. Here is a look at the Hungarian Grand Prix date and the Hungarian Grand Prix time

Hungarian Grand Prix date and preview

Coming to the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Mercedes F1 team is currently standing on top of the points table in Constructors as well as Drivers standings. Valteri Bottas won the opening race in Austria, while Lewis Hamilton won the first-ever Styrian Grand Prix. Ferrari, on the other hand, had a poor outing in the second race as Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc collided early in the race bringing a disappointing end to the Austrian leg for Ferrari. The upcoming Hungarian GP provides Leclerc and Vettel with an opportunity to bounce back and challenge for the title.

F1 2020: Hungarian Grand Prix date

Coming to the Hungarian Grand Prix date, the two free practice sessions lasting 90 minutes will start on Friday, July 17, followed by an additional practice session running for one hour on Saturday, July 18. The Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout-style qualifying format will also happen on Saturday afternoon to decide the grid for the 70 lap main race on Sunday

F1 2020: Hungarian Grand Prix time

Friday, July 17, 2020: First Practice Session: 2:30 PM IST

Friday, July 17, 2020: Second Practice Session: 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, July 18, 2020: Third Practice session: 3:30 PM IST

Saturday, July 18, 2020: Qualifying Race: 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, July 19, 2020: Main Race: 6:40 PM IST

Hungarian Grand Prix date: Where to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix

With the details about the Hungarian Grand Prix date and Hungarian Grand Prix time settled, here's a look at where to watch the Hungarian GP. The live broadcast in India will be available on the Star Sports Select Network, while the live streaming in India will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP. The Formula 1 live details will be up on Formula 1's social media handles.

(IMAGE: HUNGARORIN / TWITTER)