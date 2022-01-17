Hyderabad Could Become First Indian City To Host Formula E After Signing Letter Of Intent

Hyderabad is likely to become the first Indian city to host a round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after a Letter Of Intent (LOI) was signed between the Telangana State and Formula E.

As a result of the agreement signed in Hyderabad, Formula E will now work with the city and its state officials to organize a future event in the region.

Following the signing of the agreement, Albert Longo, who is Formula E's co-founder and Chief Championship Officer, said in an official statement, "We welcome Hyderabad and the State of Telangana's interest in hosting a round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. With this Letter Of Intent, we can further explore the exciting potential of returning elite motorsport to India. Mahindra Racing has been a part of Formula E since our very first race and I encourage you all to tune in to Star Sports and show your support for the team in the opening rounds of Season 8 on 28 and 29 January."

Fastest growing motor sport series on the planet @FIAFormulaE comes to #HappeningHyderabad 😊



I strongly believe that this will usher in an electric growth in EVs, new decarbonised sustainable future & make #Telangana an ideal EV Hub#ChangeAccelerated pic.twitter.com/H0cvtjPXwf — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Greenko is expected to partner with Formula E as it is one of India's leading renewable energy companies. The company, which is headquartered in Hyderabad, is committed to delivering clean and affordable energy in India.

Since Formula E's inception seven years ago, 84 races have taken place across some of the world's biggest cities, including New York City, Berling, Monaco, Paris, among others. India's Mahindra Racing has competed in every event, being one of the founding teams of the world's first all-electric street racing series.

Formula E reports that more than 20 cities are in discussion to host races in season 9, which is the first year of the new Gen3 era. Meanwhile, season 8 gets underway in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on January 28. The 2021 schedule of Formula E includes races taking place in Jakarta, Vancouver, Mexico City, among others, with the final race scheduled to take place in South Korea in August.

Anand Mahindra is excited for Formula E to take place in India

Billionaire Anand Mahindra, who is the chairman of conglomerate Mahindra Group, revealed his excitement for Formula E taking place in India by taking to his Twitter account. The 66-year old states that it has always been his dream to see Formula E taking place in India, as his team will get to race on 'home ground' in front of the 'home crowd.' Mahindra thanked the Telangana government for making his 'dream a reality,' stating that he could not wait.

We were one of the founding teams in Formula E and a long held dream of @MahindraRacing has been to race our cars on home ground, cheered on by a home crowd. Thank you @KTRTRS for taking a huge step towards making that dream a reality! We can’t wait… https://t.co/HF9OoVDVXO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 17, 2022

