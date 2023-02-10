Hyderabad E-Prix: Schedule, Streaming Details Ahead Of Inaugural Formula E Race In India?

Racing fans in India are up for a treat this weekend as Formula E is set to hold its first-ever race weekend in the country. The Formula E cars will take on the streets of Hyderabad for the inaugural race in India, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad. The event will be held at a street circuit in Hyderabad, made around the shores of Hussain Sagar lake and by the NTR Gardens.

Indian fans are particularly excited to see their home team Mahindra Racing in the streets of Hyderabad. 2016/17 Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi and teammate Oliver Rowland are currently driving for the Indian outfit. Mahindra is currently sixth in the championship standings with 18 points.

Meanwhile, Avalanche Andretti Formula E leads the standings with a total of 76 points heading into the Hyderabad E-Prix. The race in India will be the fourth round of the ongoing season. Ahead of the much-anticipated racing event, here’s a look at the complete scheduled and live-streaming details about the same.

Check the complete schedule for Formula E Hyderabad E-Prix 2023

Free Practice 1 - 4:25 PM IST to 5:15 PM IST on February 10

Free Practice 2 - 8:05 AM IST to 8:55 AM IST on February 11

Qualifying - 10:40 AM IST to 11:55 AM IST on February 11

Main Race - 3:00 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST on February 11

How to watch the live streaming of the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix in India?

Racing fans in India can watch the live streaming of the inaugural Formula E race in India in Hyderabad by tuning in to Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch the live telecast of the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix in India?

Indian racing fans can also watch the live telecast of the inaugural Formula E race in India on the Star Sports Select 2 channel.

How to watch the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix in the UK?

Formula E fans in the UK can watch the live telecast of the Hyderabad E-Prix on Channel 4 and Eurosport 2. The race can also be streamed on Channel 4 Sport YouTube and Eurosport.com.

How to watch the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix in the US?

Formula E fans in the US can watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad E-Prix on the CBS Sports Network.