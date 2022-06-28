Olympian M Sreeshankar has recently revealed how Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and former Team India hockey captain PR Sreejesh have motivated him to keep going despite his recent setbacks. Sreeshankar, who is the national record holder in the long jump event, shared a room with Chopra during the Tokyo Olympics when the javelin thrower told him that he believes in him.

Sreeshankar reveals how Neeraj Chopra motivated him

While speaking during a media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sreeshankar said, "Neeraj bhaiya’s gold has made a huge impact on Indian athletes. It made us believe we too are capable of good performances in the big events and find our names at the top if we work in the right direction."

Speaking of what Chopra told him during their time in Japan, Sreeshankar added, "Neeraj bhaiya and I shared a room during the Tokyo Olympics. He motivated and supported me after my poor result. He told me that I still have time and I should keep working hard. ‘Bhai, I believe in you,’ he told me. It felt great coming from someone like him. After speaking to him and Sreejesh, I got the power to keep going."

Sreeshankar had a disappointing campaign at the Tokyo Olympics as he failed to even make the cut for the final after finishing outside the top 12, a result that also saw his then coach S Murali was sacked. With scores of 7.69m, 7.51m and 7.43m, the 23-year-old finished in 13th place. His poor performance came as a surprise to many, as Sreeshankar had registered a national record in March last year when he reached a distance of a staggering 8.26m.

However, Sreeshankar believes that he has put those setbacks behind him now and that he is confident of having a good performance at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon next month, and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after. "All setbacks have made me mentally tough, but I thank SAI and Target Olympic Podium Scheme to do everything to help me recover," explained the 23-year-old.

Speaking of his aim in the upcoming championships, Sreeshankar added, "I certainly want to achieve that (break his national record) in the World Championship. I am confident I’ll do my best. The competition will be high. I’m really optimistic about a medal chance. If I get the rhythm perfectly, I’m sure I’ll certainly get the big distance."