The start of the Japanese Grand Prix was a chaotic one as the heavy rain stopped the race for a brief period under red flag conditions at the Suzuka circuit. Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon failed to finish the race after crashing out in the opening lap. However, more than the crash, there was one moment in the F1 race that could become the season's biggest talking point.

Japanese GP: Lando Norris furious over Pierre Gasly tractor incident on the trackside

The footage of the incident was all over social media in which Pierre Gasly can be seen attempting to catch other drivers while the safety car was on track due to heavy rain. The Alpha Tauri found himself passing a tractor, on track, at high speeds, without any prior warning. Gasly was furious with the incident as he lashed out at the organisers after the race.

"This is unacceptable! What has happened? Cannot believe this. "I was going flat out! I could have f------ killed myself," Gasly was was heard telling AlphaTauri management:

Taking to Twitter Lando Norris while lashing at FIA wrote that drivers risk their lives in conditions like this but whatever happened on the track was totally unacceptable.

Wtf. How’s this happened!? We lost a life in this situation years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. We wanna race. But this… Unacceptable. — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 9, 2022

The incident brought back memories of Jules Bianchi's death in Suzuka eight years ago. Back in 2015, Jules Bianchi suffered fatal head injuries after sliding off-track in heavy rain and colliding with a recovery vehicle at high speed. The Frenchman spent nine months in a coma, and passed away on 17 July 2015, becoming the first driver to suffer a fatal accident in F1 since Ayrton Senna’s death in 1994. Philippe Bianchi, the father of Jules, took to Instagram to vent his anger over Pierre Gasly. He wrote "No respect for the life of the driver, no respect for Jules' memory – incredible,"

FIA releases statement on Pierre Gasly tractor incident at Japanese GP

Pierre Gasly was furious over the tractor beside the track. The French driver however avoided making any contact with the recovery vehicle and made it back to the pits safely. According to the GPBlog.com report, the governing body since the incident had released a statement in which it said, "In relation to the recovery of the incident on Lap 3, the Safety Car had been deployed and the race neutralized. Car 10 [Pierre Gasly], which had collected damage and pitted behind the Safety Car, was then driving at high speed to catch up to the field. As conditions were deteriorating, the Red Flag was shown before Car 10 passed the location of the incident where it had been damaged the previous lap."