'I don't think a win over Chelsea..': UFC fighter Norma Dumont on facing Chelsea Chandler

This week in the UFC Fight Night, a mouth-watering action is set to take over. In the main event, Holly Holm will be up against Mayra Bueno Silva. It is a stacked-up card and our focus is on the main card fight between Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler.

The newsmaker

Ahead of the UFC fight night, Chelsea Chandler has been quite vocal about how she is going to be faring inside the Octagon against Norma Dumont. Dumont, on the other hand, has been quiet, however, to know her thoughts on the fight, the republicworld.com caught up with her and asked several queries. In the conversation, she paid heed to the challenge that Chandler would be bringing and also did not shy away from sharing how she intends to finish the match.

Excerpts

Q. You will be up against Chelsea Chandler at this week’s UFC fight night. What are your thoughts on the fight?

I think it'll be an interesting fight. She is an aggressive fighter but not very technical and I really don't see any technical difficulty in her.

Q. You are certainly more experienced than her, so how do you see this fight, Do you think you deserved another opponent?

Yes certainly but right now they do not have anybody more experienced so that's the opponent I get but hopefully by the end of the year I get more experienced opponent.

Q. With Amanda Nunes retiring and vacating the title, are you happy for her or you wanted her to stick around and face you eventually?

I would have preferred her to stick around and defend one more time but we have to respect her. So hopefully I will become the new name in the division and hopefully they keep the division and hopefully they keep the division and I go for the title.

Q. You are currently number 13 in the rankings in the Bantamweight division, and a victory here could elevate you further. So, where do you put this fight in the list of the biggest fights you have fought

I don't think a win over Chelsea is going to do much for me but it is surely an opportunity to make more money.

Q. What do you think of the fighting style of Chelsea Chandler?

I don't think she is very technical, I think she talks too much, I think she's going to have a chalk of reality in this fight.

Q, How was the training camp ahead of the fight?

The camp was the same as every camp but the fact that she talks a lot is going to make it more fun for me.

Q. Any Message to Chelsea Chandler before the fight

No, only after the fight, I don't think she is very good and I am waiting for her.

Q. What is your prediction of the fight?

I will work to get a knock out win during the 15 minutes.

Q. Do you have any message to enthusiasts and UFC fans in India?

I thank all the Indian fans for their respect, I hope to give you an entertaining fight. Hope to give you a great show inside the Octagon.

