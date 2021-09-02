'I Don’t Think It’s The Winning': F1 Ace Lewis Hamilton Reveals What Keeps Him Going At 36

Seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton is often regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport. He is the reigning World Champion and is currently eyeing his eighth World title. He currently leads rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull in the 2021 Drivers’ Championship by three points.

However, Hamilton has disclosed that winning titles is something that doesn’t drive him to continue racing in Formula One anymore. If he wins the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, he will become the first driver to win 100 Formula One races.

Lewis Hamilton won his first Formula One race in 2007 while racing for McLaren

As reported by GP Fans, Hamilton answered some questions ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix in Circuit Zandvoort. When asked about his addiction to win races, the 36-year-old replied,

“I don’t think it’s the winning that’s the addictive part. Maybe when you are younger, that’s probably the thing you are chasing all the time and, of course, that’s what we are chasing. But I think it’s what’s going on in the background that people don’t necessarily get to see. It’s that grafting, that ride of emotions you have with each and every individual within your team, both at the track and at the factory."

Hamilton further added,

"It’s quite a long-distance relationship you have with people at the factory because there are so many and naturally you don’t get to see them all the time, but you are all in the same boat rowing in the same direction. It’s that journey and then seeing the happiness on people’s faces when you have the success – that’s probably the part that’s contagious and something I would say I mostly chase".

Ending a strange Sunday with a podium. 👌 That's Lewis' first P3 finish of 2021. pic.twitter.com/hdiM8ow2CM — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) August 29, 2021

Talking about his successful racing career, Hamilton said,

"Could never have expected or imagined we would have the success we’ve had, but when you look at the group of people I get to work with it’s no surprise. The energy within the team, if you look at HPP [High-Performance Powertrains], what they have been able to do overall this time and continuously year upon year has been really inspiring to see.

"We’ve all had to bring our A-game time after time and that’s what’s exciting about this sport. Every year is a new challenge and technology is continuing to advance and we’ve been at the forefront of that. Naturally, I feel really grateful."

Before winning the Drivers’ championship six times with Mercedes in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, Hamilton picked his maiden World Championship title with McLaren in 2008, in only his second season as a Formula One driver. He is currently in contention for his eighth World Championship title against Max Verstappen, who reduced Hamilton’s lead to three points by winning the rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix on August 29.

(Image Source: AP)