'I Gave My Reasons & I Stand By It': Max Verstappen On Refusing To Let Sergio Perez Pass

Reigning F1 Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen shockingly denied Red Bull Racing's team orders this past Sunday after he refused to allow teammate Sergio Perez past him at the Brazilian GP despite the team having told him to do so. The team had ordered Verstappen to give the place back to Perez if he could not overtake Fernando Alonso on track as doing so would have helped the Mexican in the fight for second in the F1 Drivers' Championship.

After Verstappen's refusal, unsurprisingly, Perez did not take the incident too kindly as he revealed how he felt betrayed after 'everything he had done' for the Dutchman. However, Verstappen explained his decision on the Red Bull team radio by stating that he had given his reasons previously and he just stood by it.

Max Verstappen explains why he refused team orders

While speaking on Red Bull Racing's team radio, Max Verstappen said, "I told you already last time - you guys don't ask that again to me, ok? Are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by them." The team had asked the Dutchman to let Sergio Perez pass to aid the Mexican in the fight for second place in the F1 Drivers' Championship.

As things stand, both Perez and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will go into the season finale in Abu Dhabi level on points (290). However, since the Monegasque has more race wins than the Red Bull Racing driver this season, he would finish ahead of Perez in the championship if both drivers finish the year level on points.

Perez was unsurprisingly unhappy with Verstappen's refusal to let him pass as he told Sky Sports F1 after the Brazilian GP, "I have no idea [what his reasons are]. Maybe you should ask him about it. I've nothing to say really. After everything I have done for him, it is a bit disappointing, to be honest. I have no idea. I am really surprised."

After disobeying Red Bull Racing's team orders, Verstappen went on to clarify his actions as he told Sky Sports F1, "I gave my reasons. I'm not going to say why, but I think they understood - and I've explained it to them before so it's not new to me and not new to them."

The Dutchman then concluded his remarks by stating that his priority will now be to help Perez finish second in the Drivers' Championship. "We go to Abu Dhabi. Of course, we want to win the race but if there's a chance to help Checo I will," added Verstappen.