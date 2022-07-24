'I Had The Belief': Neeraj Chopra Comments On Whether High Wind Speed Cost Him Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra revealed that the conditions were tough during the Javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships but he believed that things would fall in place. The 24-year-old had come into the World Athletics Championships after registering his personal best throw at Stockholm Diamond League i.e 89.94m meters. Despite making a poor start in the finals of the World Athletics Championships, Chopra secured the historic silver medal in his fourth attempt with a throw of 88.13m.

Neeraj Chopra wins silver: 'The first few throws didn't go well'

After winning a World Athletics Championships medal for India after two decades, Neeraj Chopra while speaking to the media said, "Today, the condition was tough, winds were there. The first few throws didn't go well, but I had a feeling inside that the throw will go. I am happy I won a medal at the World Athletics Championships." He further said. "Competition was tough, athletes were good and their averages were good. It became challenging, but I had a belief. I am happy with what I did. The winds were challenging."



Neeraj Chopra World Championships: Anju Bobby George welcomes silver medalist to the club

Neeraj Chopra's silver medal made him India's first ever track and field athlete and only the second Indian athlete to win a medal at World Championships after legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George. The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George won the bronze medal in the World Athletics Championships held in Paris, France back in 2003 and until now she was the only Indian athlete to achieve the feat.

Following Neeraj Chopra's World Championships feat Anju Bobby George took to Twitter and congratulated Neeraj Chopra for his feat. She wrote, "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for that magic moment..N welcome to the group..it was a long wait. Thanks, to@afiindia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur for all the support."