'I intentionally committed the foul': Neeraj Chopra's big revelation after Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra's rise to the top has been pretty emphatic. The reigning Olympic champion in the Javelin throw has had some great moments in his career so far. With the Asian Games and Olympics hovering on the horizon the onus will be on the 25-year-old to replicate his success again on the world stage.

3 things you need to know

Neeraj recently finished first at the Lausanne Diamond League

He conquered the Diamond League finale in Zurich last year

He became the first track and field athlete from India to claim a medal at the Olympics

Neeraj Chopra reveals why he has been consistent

Neeraj Chopra will be India's best chance in the Paris Olympics 2024 to register another gold medal. The Athlete has had his fair share of injury concerns but proved his worth once again as he came first in Lausanne with a throw of 87.66 metres.

While responding to a question from Republicworld.com during a select media interaction, Neeraj Chopra insisted he felt the pressure at Lausanne as several good Javelin throwers were present at the event.

"Pressure comes automatically. I will not say that I was very chilled or relaxed at Lausanne. Pressure was there because Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber delivered good throws and also there were a number of good throwers. I was trying but wasn’t able to hit it properly."

He finally spilled the beans behind his consistent performances throughout.

"When it comes to consistency you know what distance are you capable of. What you have thrown is always on your mind. I don’t change my workout routines. I do make improvements but I don’t change it at all. Because the technique I have been using, and the training I have been working on have been adapted by my body.

"My body language and fitness remain the same. The main part is I should be fit and there shouldn’t be many changes in my techniques. If the technique gets changed a lot of problems start coming up at the time of throwing. We try out best but cannot be able to do it.

"So I never change things and that is the main thing for me. The rest of all is mind games. You cannot concede defeat till the last. Need to give 100 per cent in every competition."

He started the Lausanne Diamond League with a foul throw and in the 5th attempt, he managed to deliver his best which proved to be the winner for him. He divulged the reason behind his foul throw.

"I intentionally committed the foul in the first throw as it was not a good throw. I wanted to hit a 90-metre. The first throw was around 79-80 metres. I didn’t properly notice the 80,85-metre line. I mistakenly thought the 85-metre line was 80 metres and the throw was also around the 80-metre mark.

"That’s why I did the foul."

On being asked about his autobiography the Olympic champion replied, “I’m not a good writer. I started writing but used to write my workout regime. There are many good writers. If I feel I will try to share my experience to people.