'I Regret Breaking Up With You', Says Olympic Medalist Hayden Wilde's Ex-girlfriend

“I regret breaking up with you,” said the ex-girlfriend of New Zealand triathlete Hayden Wilde who won the bronze medal on Sunday at the Summer Tokyo Olympics. When asked about Wilde’s victory, an unnamed woman gushed to 1News making the confession regarding the breakup and then adding, “I’m so proud of Hayden, just like all the work he’s obviously done to get there, it’s just amazing.” The woman was being interviewed while celebrating with Wilde’s family and friends in his hometown. She also said, “I went to primary school with him and he’s grown so much; and yeah, real proud.”

On being asked by the reporter if she had a message for the triathlete, she confessed about making a decision that she now regrets saying, "I regret breaking up with you," while looking directly into the camera. However, her chances of getting back together with Wilde are unlikely as he is currently in a relationship and also thanked his girlfriend for waking up in the early hours of the morning to watch the race.

Wilde ran and biked his way to third position with a time of 1:45:24, despite finishing 37th after the opening swim. When the bronze Olympic medalist was enquired about his first move after the victory, he revealed his relationship status. He told the outlet, “I think I’ll just be calling my girlfriend who’s actually in Spain at the moment. She was up in the early hours of the morning watching the race.”

Wilde helped Blummenfelt

Apart from bagging New Zealand’s first Olympic medial, Wilde was lauded after he was pictured on Sunday for helping gold medalist, Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt who collapsed in exhaustion at the finish line. Wilde, Blummenfelt and Great Britain's Alex Yee were neck to neck going into the final sprint to the finish line before Norway’s triathlete put the hammer down to claim the gold by the difference of 11 seconds. New Zealand’s Wilde finished 20 seconds behind the Norwegian gold medalist.

However, as Blummenfelt collapsed on the ground, Wilde rushed to help his competitor off the ground in a heartwarming act of sportsmanship. The television commentator at the time was heard saying, “He can't move...He cannot walk another step. 51.5k's and maybe half a metre and that was it. He was done. He's now in the wheelchair just for the moment to calm down and cool down.” Meanwhile, Wilde dedicated his Olympics medal to his father "never got to see me race" and died at least 12 years ago.

"I know they've (the rest of his family) booked out the old fishing club back home. It's pretty awesome. I think they got half the community in Whakatane back home," he said.

"I didn't have enough for the gold but am stoked to get back on the podium," he added.

New Zealand’s first medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games!#BRONZE for Hayden Wilde in the Men’s Individual Triathlon!

A performance of a lifetime 🌿#EarnTheFern well and truly #Earned#KoTātauTeKapaOAotearoa#WeAreTheNZTeam #Olympics pic.twitter.com/e7xN5Ibpev — The New Zealand Team (@TheNZTeam) July 25, 2021

IMAGE: AP

