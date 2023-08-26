'I threw with only...': Neeraj Chopra makes big revelation ahead of WAC 2023 final

Neeraj Chopra got off to a strong start at the current World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, qualifying for the final round in just one attempt. He also achieved qualification for the next Olympics in Paris. In the Group A qualification round, Neeraj threw the javelin 88.77 metres on his first try, which was also a season-high.

3 things you need to know

Neeraj Chopra threw a season best of 88.77 metres to qualify to barge in the World Athletics Championship final

Along with Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena also qualified from India

Neeraj Chopra is yet to win a gold in the world championship

Also Read | World Athletics Championships live streaming: How to watch Neeraj Chopra's match India?

Neeraj Chopra in high spirits before the final

Olympic qualifying time for the 2024 Paris Games is 85.50m. The application period began on July 1. Along with Neeraj, DP Manu and Kishore Jena also made it to the championship round. Jena reached 80.55m, while Manu's highest effort was 81.31m. Additionally, it is the first time that three Indians have advanced to a World Championship event final. The final will take place on Sunday.

The World Championship's previous iteration, which was hosted in the USA, saw the Tokyo Olympic medalist take home a silver. He would now like to win a gold and surpass the 90-meter threshold, something Neeraj has been working hard to do.

#IND's🇮🇳 Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024 and World Athletics Championship 2023 FINAL with a throw of 88.77m in his first attempt💪#WorldAthleticsChamps #Budapest2023 #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/zayUncsRFG — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 25, 2023

Neeraj stated shortly after the event that he was certain to make it to the final with just one attempt.

"During the warm-up, I felt the power and knew I could make it with only one throw. It felt great releasing the javelin and the result was very satisfying. I was able to save energy for the final since I threw with only 90 per cent effort. I will definitely give everything in the final as I would like to have a world gold as well (as one from the Olympic Games)," said Neeraj.

Also Read: Definitely, I'm close to breaching 90m: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra

The one and only missing title for Chopra

A gold medal at the global championships would complete Neeraj's impressive medal collection. Neeraj will be confident in his chances of eventually winning the gold medal if we consider how other competitors fared in the first round.

In addition to winning the Diamond League title last year, Neeraj has already won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games (2018), Asian Games (2018), and Olympics (Tokyo in 2021). He could only participate in the Doha and Lausanne Diamond League Meetings this year, and he took first place in both.