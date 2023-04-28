'I Trust The Supreme Court And Investigation Process': Brij Bhushan's First Reaction

Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has vowed to put his trust in the Supreme Court and police investigation. Earlier in the day, adhering to strict instructions from the apex court, Delhi Police agreed to file an FIR against him. Wrestlers have been demanding his resignation and are currently staging a protest at the Jantar Mantar. An oversight committee headed by MC Mary Kom had been established to find the facts behind the protest but no results have been put in front of the stakeholders as of now.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reacts to the FIR lodged against him

In an interaction with ANI, The BJP MP and WFI chief has said that he welcomes the investigation with open arms and stated that he will assist with the investigation in all kinds of forms.

The matter is before the Supreme Court. I welcome whatever the Court decided today. I trust the Supreme Court decision and Police investigation process. I will cooperate wherever my cooperation would be needed in the investigation: Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, President, Wrestling… pic.twitter.com/B7PBeiBDr0 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

FIR must have been registered by now. I will follow (the law), I have been doing it. The matter is before the Supreme Court...I have not escaped. I am at my residence: Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to ANI — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

"FIR must have been registered by now. I will follow (the law), I have been doing it. The matter is before the Supreme Court...I have not escaped. I am at my residence." It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds in the near future.