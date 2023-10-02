Indian heptathlete Swapna Barman is at the center of a controversy, alleging that a transgender athlete cost her a bronze medal at the ongoing Asian Games. Barman missed the podium by just four points, with her compatriot Nandini Agasara claiming the bronze. This incident has ignited a discussion about transgender participation in sports and raised questions about fairness and inclusivity in athletics.

Controversy at the Asian Games

Indian heptathlete Swapna Barman, a former gold medallist at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, has sparked controversy by accusing a transgender athlete of costing her a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Barman narrowly missed out on the podium, falling short by a mere four points. Her compatriot, Nandini Agasara, secured the bronze medal with a total of 5712 points and she has now reacted angrily to Swapna's allegations.

Expressing her frustration, Swapna Barman turned to social media to share her grievances and rally support. She took to the platform 'X' to make her accusations public. In a statement that has ignited a significant debate, she claimed, "I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to a transgender woman at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. I want my medal back as it is against the rules of our Athletics. Help me and support me, please." Accompanying her post was the hashtag #protestforfairplay.

The heptathlon event at the Hangzhou Asian Games was dominated by China's Ninali Zheng, who secured the gold medal with a remarkable total of 6149 points. Uzbekistan's Ekaterina Voronina earned the silver medal with 6056 points.

This controversy has brought to light the ongoing debate around transgender athletes in sports and the need for clear and fair policies to ensure a level playing field for all competitors. It remains to be seen how the sporting authorities and the public will respond to Swapna Barman's appeal for support and her call for a reconsideration of the results in light of the transgender athlete's participation.