'I Was Set Up': Gwen Berry Responds To Backlash After She Turns Away From US Flag

US hammer thrower Gwen Berry has responded to the criticism she faced after turning away from the U.S. national flag when the national anthem began to play on Saturday at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon. Stirring a fresh controversy, Gwen Berry placed her left hand on her hip and shuffled her feet when their national anthem started playing. She took a bit of a turn, so she was facing the stand and not the flag. Towards the end of the song, she took out her black t-shirt with the words "Activist Athlete" printed on the front of it and draped it over her head. The Olympian faced severe backlash over her action.

Berry, who holds the world record in weight throw with a mark of 25.60 m, was placed third at the trials qualifying for her second Olympics in Tokyo next month.

"I was set up", claims Berry

"I feel like it was set up. I feel like they did that on purpose, and I was pissed, to be honest. I was thinking about what should I do. Eventually, I just stayed there and just swayed. I put my shirt over my head. It was real disrespectful. I know they did that on purpose, but it'll be alright. I see what's up," said Berry on the anthem being played while she was on the podium, as quote dby ESPN.

Adding further, Berry said, "They said they were going to play it before we walked out, then they played it when we were out there. But I don't really want to talk about the anthem because that's not important. The anthem doesn't speak for me. It never has.''

USA Track and Field spokeswoman Susan Hazzard said in a statement that the anthem was scheduled to play at 5:20 p.m. Saturday. "We didn't wait until the athletes were on the podium for the hammer throw awards. The national anthem is played every day according to a previously published schedule," she said.

Berry takes to social media

Berry then took to Instagram and posted the images of the incident and wrote the caption "I said what I said.... I meant what I said... STOP PLAYING WITH ME!! PERIOD!" and ended with the hashtag #activistAthlete.

In 2019, Berry lost some of her sponsorships after raising her fist in protest on the podium at the Pan American Games in Peru.

She received a 12-month probation from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for the act, according to her was meant to highlight social injustice in the U.S.