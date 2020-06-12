I Won't Contest IOA President Election Next Year: Sudhanshu Mittal Clarifies To IOC

Indian Olympic Association vice president Sudhanshu Mittal has clarified that he will not contest next year's IOA election for the post of President.

In a letter to International Olympic Council president Thomas Bach, a copy of which is with Republic TV, Mittal wrote with a subject:

Complaint against Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra:

"I put it on record for Dr Narinder Batra and others that I am not and I repeat, that I am not an aspirant for the President‘s post in 2021 so Dr. Batra can rest in peace on this issue. However, his fraud, falsehood, wrongdoing, and misdeeds have to be exposed and corrected thus this crusade." Mittal charged IOA president of violating law of the land. "The admission in Dr. Batra's message to you, as "Life Member" of Hockey India to Indian Olympic Association exposed his violation of the law of the land, National Sports Code of India, 2011, which does not permit for voting rights of Life Member in any National Sports Federation in the General Assembly."

