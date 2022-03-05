Problems continue to mount for Russian and Belarus athletes as the International Boxing Association (IBA) has now handed sanctions to Russian boxers following the Russia-Ukraine war. The decision was taken following the recommendations set out by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Gazprom, the Russian state-owned energy company, has still been retained by IBA.

Russia Ukraine War: IBA sanctions Russia Belarus boxers

According to kyivindependent.com the Boxing association in their statement said "The IBA Board of Directors met today to agree on further actions in support of the latest IOC recommendations and the situation in Ukraine. While condemning the breach of the Olympic Truce and the military activities against Ukraine, IBA adopted the IOC recommendation with regard to the participation of boxers and competition officials (including referees and judges) belonging to the IBA’s national federations of Russia or Belarus. Accordingly, they shall not be invited or allowed to participate in international boxing competitions.

The statement further said, "Wherever this is not possible on short notice for organisational or legal reasons, they shall only be permitted to participate as neutral athletes. This decision will take immediate effect. The Board also approved the cancellation of the international events planned in Russia and Belarus this year as per the IOC’s recommendation. These decisions will be kept under constant review. IBA is completely committed to putting sport at the service of the peaceful development of humanity. Consistent with these commitments, the IBA Board also offered its full support for measures aimed at helping the Ukrainian boxers."

International Gymnastics Federation bans Russian and Belarusian athletes

Besides the boxing association, International Gymnastics Federation has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

As per the statement released by the International Gymnastics Federation, the decision was taken after keeping into account the latest recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the stance of the FIG Athletes’ Commission and the deep concerns and positions expressed by many national Gymnastics federations.

The statement further said that Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions from 7 March 2022 until further notice, which means that athletes and officials from these two federations will not participate in the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan from 10 to 13th March 2022.