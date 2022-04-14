'If You See Me On The Track...': Allyson Felix Announces Retirement 'with One Last Run'

Multiple time Olympics Champion and one of the most decorated American Women athlete Allyson Felix announced her retirement from track and field. Taking to Instagram the American athlete announced that 'She will retire' after one last run after a glittering career. Felix already holds the world championships record – male or female with 17 medals, including 12 golds.

Allyson Felix retirement announcement

Allyson Felix penned down a message on her personal Instagram account which said, "As a little girl they called chicken legs, never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined I’d have a career like this. I have so much gratitude for this sport that has changed my life. I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give".

She further added," I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how—with one last run. This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy. If you see me on the track this year I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you".

"This season I’m running for women. I’m running for a better future for my daughter. I’m running for you. More to come on that, so stay tuned, but I’ll be sharing a series of announcements that I’m hoping will make the world better for women. Here’s to my final season"

Allyson Felix Olympics record

Allyson Felix competed in five Olympics, starting in 2004, and won seven gold medals, three silvers, and one bronze. She also has won 19 medals (14-3-2) in outdoor world championship races. The world championships will be held this year in Eugene, Ore., from July 15 through July 24.

The American sprinter made more history at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 when she took her tally to 11 medals leaves her as the most decorated woman in Olympics. With bronze in the individual 400m Felix broke her tie for most women's Olympic athletics medals with Merlene Ottey (nine). The bronze medal was her first having won six golds and three silvers in her four previous Games.

Felix made it seven golds as she ran the second leg in USA's women's 4x400m triumph alongside Olympic 400m hurdles champions Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad, and Tokyo 800m gold medallist Athing Mu. That was her fourth consecutive gold in the 4x400m relay and took her clear of Carl Lewis (10) as the American with the most Olympic athletics medals.