Imola GP Qualifying Live Stream India: How To Watch Imola GP Qualifying Live In India?

The Imola GP is already underway as one practice session has been completed. The third practice session and the all-important qualifying are scheduled to take place tomorrow ahead of Sunday's main race. Here is how to watch Imola GP qualifying live in India and the Imola GP qualifying live stream India details.

Imola GP first practice session review

After a poor start to the Friday sessions at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Mercedes came roaring back at the Imola Grand Prix. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas topped the timing charts in the first practice session followed by teammate Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was not that far behind the Mercedes duo as the three drivers were separated by just 0.058s. Hence, fans could be excited for an interesting qualifying session tomorrow with Mercedes and Red Bull extremely close again.

Meanwhile, Ferrari continued their good form from last week at their home Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc finished the session in fourth with teammate Carlos Sainz finishing in sixth. AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly separated the pair in fifth while Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll had the seventh and eighth fastest time respectively. Nicholas Latifi was impressive in the Williams as he finished the session in ninth while McLaren had a poor session. Daniel Ricciardo could only manage tenth while teammate Lando Norris finished in 13th.

How to watch Imola GP qualifying live in India?

In India, the Star Sports network has the Imola Grand Prix 2021 qualifying live telecast rights. Fans can catch all the action from the Imola Grand Prix LIVE on Star Sports 2 SD/HD. The Imola GP qualifying live stream India will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, live updates and standings of all the qualifying sessions can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Imola Grand Prix qualifying schedule

As per the Imola Grand Prix qualifying schedule, the Imola Grand Prix 2021 qualifying live telecast is scheduled from 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 17. Like always, there will be three qualifying sessions at the Imola Grand Prix. The bottom five drivers will be eliminated at the end of Q1 and will start Sunday's Grand Prix as per their fastest times in that session. The other fifteen drivers will take part again in Q2 with the bottom five to be eliminated before Q3. Q3 will feature the top-10 shootout for pole position ahead of Sunday's race.