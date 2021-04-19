Imola Grand Prix Highlights: From Russell-Bottas Crash To Max Verstappen's Perfect Driving

Max Verstappen took a fantastic victory in an action-packed Imola Grand Prix 2021 that was red-flagged at the halfway stage as a result of a high-speed crash involving Valtteri Bottas and George Russell, which both walked away from safely. Reigning F1 Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton recovered from a spin to finish second ahead of Lando Norris, who was voted Driver of the Day for his terrific drive from seventh to third. Here is a complete review of the Imola Grand Prix highlights.

Imola Grand Prix highlights: From Russell-Bottas crash to Max Verstappen's flawless driving

An action-packed Imola Grand Prix 2021 did not disappoint fans who had sky-high expectations after a scintillating Bahrain Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton started from pole for the 99th time in a Grand Prix that was affected by rain. But it was Max Verstappen who took the lead at the end of the first corner from third with a flawless second-gear launch. While Verstappen had a relatively clean race, Hamilton had a shocking moment at Tosa as he locked up, went into the gravel and rejoined in eighth place.

However, the seven-time Driver's Champion was aided by a terrifying George Russell Valtteri Bottas crash which brought out the red flag. Both drivers thankfully escaped unscathed but were livid as Russell charged over to confront Bottas while the Finnish driver appeared to show Russell the middle finger. Both drivers blamed each other for the incident but the stewards judged it to be a racing incident.

Before the race was red-flagged, Hamilton was down in eighth place and a lap down. However, the red flag meant that lapped cars could unlap themselves. Once the race restarted Hamilton quickly made up ground and was fifth at the end of lap 43 and fourth by lap 50. The world champion then made two brilliant overtakes over Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc to take second.

However, there was no stopping Verstappen who won the race by a margin of over 20 seconds. Despite Norris' mistake during qualifying, he drove a perfect race as he took third and was also voted Driver of the Day by fans. Meanwhile, Ferrari had a strong showing at their home Grand Prix as Leclerc finished fourth with Carlos Sainz finishing fifth.

F1 standings: Drivers Championship standings

Lewis Hamilton's recovery drive to second and fastest lap meant that the Brit still retained the lead in the Drivers Championship standings by one point from Max Verstappen. Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc moved ahead of Valtteri Bottas into third and fourth respectively as the Finnish driver did not finish the race. In terms of the Constructors F1 standings, Mercedes (60) have a seven-point lead from Red Bull (53) in second. Meanwhile, McLaren are in third with 41 points with Ferrari in fourth with 34 points while the rest of the teams are a distance away.