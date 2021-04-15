Imola Grand Prix Practice Session Live Stream, Schedule, All You Need To Know For F1 2021

Expectations are sky-high amongst F1 fans for the Imola Grand Prix as the season opener in Bahrain produced one of the most exciting races in a long time. Despite Lewis Hamilton's victory, fans finally got to see a glimpse of the Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton battle at the Bahrain Grand Prix. With Red Bull having closed the deficit to Mercedes in terms of performance, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are in a real fight if they are to defend their F1 title this season.

The Imola Grand Prix is set to take place this weekend from April 16-18 at the Imola circuit in Italy. The race is a 63 lap race. Below are the details of the Imola Grand Prix practice session live stream and the Imola Grand Prix practice session schedule.

Imola Grand Prix practice session schedule: How to watch Imola Grand Prix practice session live in India?

The Imola Grand Prix practice session schedule was revised by F1 to honour the funeral of Prince Philip, who sadly passed away last week. The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral is set to take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor at 3:00 PM BST (4:00 PM local time or 7:30 PM IST). Furthermore, F1 has also planned a minute's silence prior to qualifying as a way of paying their tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh. Below are the revised timings of the Imola Grand Prix practice session.

Free Practice 1: 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM IST on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD

Free Practice 2: 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM IST on Star Sports 3 SD

Free Practice 3: 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM IST on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD

Imola Grand Prix practice session live stream

For fans wondering how to watch Imola Grand Prix practice session live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network. The Imola Grand Prix practice session live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the practice sessions can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

F1 2021 schedule

This year's F1 schedule has the most number of races (23) in an F1 season. After the Imola Grand Prix, the F1 action moves to the Portuguese Grand Prix (30 April-2 May) followed by the Spanish Grand Prix a week later. Fans can view the entire F1 2021 schedule on the official Formula 1 page.