Why you're reading this: On the 9th anniversary of International Yoga Day, the entire world is immersed in the age-old practice that benefits humans physically and expands the mental horizons of beings. While for the common man to the most privileged Yoga imparts similar results, it holds significant importance for sportspersons, who have to enter the field and scurry every now and then.

3 things you need to know

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every Year

The day was officially recognized by the UN in 2014

PM Modi initiated the idea of promoting Yoga worldwide

Implications of Yoga and How Indian athletes apply it to Dominate the sporting world

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, several sportspersons have over the years called for bringing Yoga into the regular routine. In the past Kohli has admitted that his fitness routine includes Yoga. The former India captain apparently performs Yoga regularly. He does it alone and sometimes disseminates couple goals by carrying them out with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Aside from Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan also indulges in Yoga incessantly. "Yoga brings lots of stability, mobility, and flexibility, it brings a lot of patience as well. The practice of yoga helps you to think better, and respond to situations better," Dhawan has stated in the past.

On this International Yoga Day, Tendulkar and Suresh Raina even took to social media to share the positive implications of the act. Tendulkar defined it as the act that increases teamwork between body and mind, whereas Raina has referred to it as a way to find balance.

Yoga helps increase the teamwork between the body and the mind.



Which is your favourite Yoga asana?

Embrace tranquility and harmony on this #YogaDay! ✨ Unleash your inner strength, find balance within, and let the positive energy flow through you. 🌸 Wishing everyone a very Happy International Yoga Day 🙏

The application of Yoga is not only existent among cricketers, as Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has made it a social event to connect with his fans. Moreover, Yoga knows no boundaries as 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has also been seen performing Yoga several times.