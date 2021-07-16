IN PICS | 2022 F1 Car: New Full-size Next-gen Vehicle Unveiled Ahead Of British Grand Prix

Quick links:
The likes of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and the rest of the grid checking out what the new Formula 1 2022-style will be like.
The 2022 regulations, originally slated to arrive in 2021 but delayed by COVID, had one guiding principle which is to allow closer racing, with the potential for more overtakes.
Research shows that current F1 machines lose 35% of their downforce when running three car lengths behind a leading car while closing up to one car length (around 10 metres) results in a 47% loss.
The 2022 car putting a heavy onus on the aerodynamic phenomenon known as ‘ground effect’ reduces those figures to just 18% at 10 metres.
The new front wing’s job is to generate consistent downforce when running closely behind another car.
The rear wing features new ‘rolled tips’. the shape and position of the 2022 car’s rear wing creates a rotational airflow that collects the rear wheel wake and rolls it into flow exiting the diffuser