IN PICS | 2022 F1 Car: New Full-size Next-gen Vehicle Unveiled Ahead Of British Grand Prix

Ahead of the upcoming British Grand Prix people got to glimpse the first-ever full-size 2022 car they will be racing from next season onwards.

Prithvi Virmani
The drivers around the new F1 2022 car.
The likes of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and the rest of the grid checking out what the new Formula 1 2022-style will be like.

The new F1 2022 car.
The new F1 2022 car being showcased at the Silverstone Circuit.

An image of the new F1 car at Silverstone.
The 2022 regulations, originally slated to arrive in 2021 but delayed by COVID, had one guiding principle which is to allow closer racing, with the potential for more overtakes.

The drivers around the new F1 2022 car.
The drivers had a first look at the future of Formula 1 which will be starting next season.

An image of the new F1 car at Silverstone.
Research shows that current F1 machines lose 35% of their downforce when running three car lengths behind a leading car while closing up to one car length (around 10 metres) results in a 47% loss.

The new F1 2022 car.
The 2022 car putting a heavy onus on the aerodynamic phenomenon known as ‘ground effect’ reduces those figures to just 18% at 10 metres.

The new F1 2022 car.
The car will feature over-wheel winglets for the first time and wheel covers are back.

The new F1 2022 car.
The front wing and nose concept have been completely re-thought.

The new F1 2022 car.
The new front wing’s job is to generate consistent downforce when running closely behind another car.

The new F1 2022 car.
The rear wing features new ‘rolled tips’.  the shape and position of the 2022 car’s rear wing creates a rotational airflow that collects the rear wheel wake and rolls it into flow exiting the diffuser

The new F1 2022 car.
The car will feature 18” wheels with low-profile tyres for the first time.

The new F1 2022 car.
Safety has been at the forefront of the design.

