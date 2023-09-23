In Pics: Asian Games 2022 Stunning Opening Ceremony; Lovlina, Harmanpreet Lead India

Quick links:
The opening ceremony for the 19th Asian Games was held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Zhejiang on Saturday, September 23. The event was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The grand opening ceremony was attended by representatives of all participating nations. A stunning light and sound show was accompanied by the parade of athletes and the lighting of the cauldron.
The start of the Asian Games coincided with the Autumn Equinox, which is one of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese calendar. In Chinese culture, solar terms are used to mark the changing seasons.
This particular solar term holds great cultural significance, symbolizing both the harvest season and the theme of reunion in Chinese culture. The Autumn Equinox falls around Sept 22-23 each year.
The opening ceremony saw all 45 NOCs marching with Afghanistan leading the way and hosts China entering as the last team after Yemen. The 19th Asian Games was officially opened by Xi Jinping.
The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, where the ceremony took place on Saturday, is located 4 km from the Athletes Village in the city. The stadium, also known as Big Lotus, was opened in 2018.