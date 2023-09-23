Last Updated:

In Pics: Asian Games 2022 Stunning Opening Ceremony; Lovlina, Harmanpreet Lead India

The opening ceremony for the 19th Asian Games was held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Zhejiang on Saturday, September 23.

Vishal Tiwari
19th Asian Games
1/7
Image: Asian Games

The opening ceremony for the 19th Asian Games was held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Zhejiang on Saturday, September 23. The event was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.  

19th Asian Games
2/7
Image: X/AsianGames

The grand opening ceremony was attended by representatives of all participating nations. A stunning light and sound show was accompanied by the parade of athletes and the lighting of the cauldron.  

19th Asian Games
3/7
Image: X/AsianGames

The start of the Asian Games coincided with the Autumn Equinox, which is one of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese calendar. In Chinese culture, solar terms are used to mark the changing seasons.

19th Asian Games
4/7
Image: X/AsianGames

This particular solar term holds great cultural significance, symbolizing both the harvest season and the theme of reunion in Chinese culture. The Autumn Equinox falls around Sept 22-23 each year.

19th Asian Games
5/7
Image: X/AsianGames

The opening ceremony saw all 45 NOCs marching with Afghanistan leading the way and hosts China entering as the last team after Yemen. The 19th Asian Games was officially opened by Xi Jinping.

19th Asian Games
6/7
Image: X/AsianGames

The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, where the ceremony took place on Saturday, is located 4 km from the Athletes Village in the city. The stadium, also known as Big Lotus, was opened in 2018.

19th Asian Games
7/7
Image: X/SAI_Media

India has sent a contingent of 655 athletes to compete across 40 diverse sporting disciplines. Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain led the Indian contingent.

