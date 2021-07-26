Last Updated:

In Pics: At Olympics Opening, Zooming In On The Cultural Outfits

Boots from Bhutan striped with a multicolored gumdrop design were seen. Detailed lime-green embroidery on a shirt was donned by Cameroon.

Olympics opening ceremonies generally focus on going big. Here, a team member of Iran walks during the opening ceremony. 

The Olympics inaugural event is full of grandeur and pomp and big visuals — fireworks, acrobatics, athletes marching en masse, choreography that’s most impactful from a distance or on TV.

As athletes paraded on Friday night at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, photographers decided to look at it from a different angle. Team members of Serbia appeared in vibrant hues. 

When athletes marched, the AP photographer for instance used his 400 mm lens —  a very long lens to zoom into style. Gambia's Olympic team showed off high fashion with tassels and floral decoratives. 

As teams of different nations appeared, what emerged was a delightful sea of detail — a mosaic of cultures and fashions and traditions.

As team members of Mali walked at the Olympic Stadium, they arrived in style, with colorful, meaningful attires.

Sudanese team arrived with decorative elements on their dresses with pastel beige and blue colour paletted clothings. 

Team members of Malaysia walked in silken garments with abstract patterns and designs.

Detailed lime-green embroidery on shirts from Cameroon caught attention.

Olympics attires brought out textures and colours. And they showed, in close-up form, exactly what organizers wanted to highlight, the culture and traditions of different competing countries. 

Boots from Bhutan striped with a multicolored gumdrop design mesmerized the spectators.

Sudan's Olympic team donned their traditional garbs as the team gave a style-savvy presentation. 

"Every Olympics there is a lot of talking about the uniforms, and it seems that some countries are really trying to make their mark in the ceremony," a Czech Republic native said. 

"They either get well-known designers or they just come up with some interesting stuff to make their uniforms special. There was a lot of controversy about the Czech uniforms back home," he added.

Several teams dressed to reveal the culture of their native countries. Cameroon's team may have worn some of the stunning prints and fabric. 

Canada’s Olympic team wore denim and leather that flaunted the 'cool' spirit.

Czech Republic contingent sported attires designed by Zuzana Osakaa. Their intricate clothing pieces were designed in Modrotisk, a technique also known as 'Blueprint'.

Splashes of custard yellow and royal blue in pants were worn by Malaysia. But the shiny black stripes of Colombian hats also stole the limelight. 

Greece was the first country to make its entrance. The delegation of 82 athletes was seen in stripped cultural wear, and men in suits as flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias marched. 

Aruba's delegation walked into the stadium to show off some gorgeous olive green jackets.

Natália Bernardo the flag bearer that led Angola represented an astounding ethnic look.

Uganda team was led in Olympics by swimmer Kirabo Namutebi and boxer Shadiri Bwogi in colorful floor-length dresses which are traditionally worn on special occasions such as coronation ceremonies. 

India meanwhile entered in style of Indian salwar kameez textured gold, while men wore traditional slim fit coats. 

Ukraine's delegation entered in the best summer colours and all the accessories for the Summer Games.

Colombia took style a notch up as the team entered with gorgeous hats and flowing kimonos.

The Olympics team for the United States, the second-largest with 613 athletes arrived in 'eco-friendly' Ralph Lauren jackets blending Americana with classic style. 

Last but not least arrived 'stateless' team with no country, no national flag as such. The Olympics refugee team arrived all suited up in blue tie, their dress code matching the Olympics sports flag. 

