IN PICS | Fever Clinic, Massive Dining Hall; Organisers Show Off Tokyo Olympic Village

As Japan prepared for its much-awaited pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics will be like no other when they open on July 23, check out all its pictures.

Gargi Rohatgi
Recyclable cardboard beds & mattresses for athletes can be seen during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Starting with the aptly named “Fever Clinic,” a prefabricated complex of isolation rooms inside the sprawling village on Tokyo Bay. This is where RT-PCR tests will be conducted.

It is a spot nobody will want to visit, unlike the massive dining hall, or the fitness centre, or a special “casual dining area”. Athletes will be tested daily in the village.

The village is a gigantic, somewhat featureless array of newly built apartment blocks on Tokyo Bay that are being sold off for occupancy after the Olympics. Here's a view from residential buildings

The official cost of the Tokyo Olympics is $15.4 billion, but government audits suggest it is twice that. All but $6.7 billion in public money.

The two-floored dining area will have plastic panels to separate diners. Previous Olympics have used largely self-service, but food in Tokyo will be handled only by cooks and servers.

The gym at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which will be used by the athletes. 

Officials say diners can choose from about 700 options.

Drinking alcohol will be prohibited in public spaces in the village, including park space. Takashi Kitajima, the village general manager, said athletes could only drink in their rooms.

Athletes will be allowed to grab their own soft drinks from a huge refrigerator. But officials say the metal handles will be covered with “anti-virus film.”

The village consists of 21 residential towers varying from 14 to 18 floors with a total of 3,600 rooms. They’re equipped with 18,000 beds.

Here's a view of the processing room of the Doping Control Station at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.

