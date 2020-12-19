Last Updated:

IN PICS: From Champions League Final To Tour De France, Best Sports Moments Of 2020

From the Champions League final to the Tour de France to the slopes of World Cup ski races, take a look at the best moments from the sports world in 2020.

Written By Associated Press Television News
Sports amid pandemic
1/10
AP

Russia's Anastasiia Guliakova performs in the ladies free skating program during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Sports amid pandemic
2/10
AP

From the Champions League final to the Tour de France to the slopes of World Cup ski races, take a look at some of the best moments from the sports world amid COVID-19. 

Sports amid pandemic
3/10
AP

Austria's Roland Leitinger loses control as he competes in an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, on Feb . 

Sports amid pandemic
4/10
AP

A parkour runner jumps on a railway bridge with the buildings of the banking district in the background in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Sports amid pandemic
5/10
AP

Moenchengladbach players celebrate in front of the cardboards with photos of Moenchengladbach fans displayed on the stands at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match against Union Berlin.

Sports amid pandemic
6/10
AP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the second practice session prior to the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack.

Sports amid pandemic
7/10
AP

Fans, standing on ladders from behind the fence, celebrate a goal as they watch a Czech first division match between Bohemians Prague and Zlin in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. 

Sports amid pandemic
8/10
AP

Dogs look out of their transportation box prior to the start of the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Sports amid pandemic
9/10
AP

Dominic Thiem of Austria serves to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their singles final tennis match at the ATP World Finals tennis tournament at the O2 arena in London, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. 

Sports amid pandemic
10/10
AP

Bayern's Lucas Hernandez celebrates with the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23.

COMMENT