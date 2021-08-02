Last Updated:

IN PICS: Hairdos At The Tokyo Olympics 2020 That's A Cut Above 'coiffed To Contend'

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka debuted bright red box braids as she lit the cauldron at opening ceremony. Similar styles in varoius colours were seen.

Zaini Majeed
Whether a lock for the podium or a fringe competitor, Olympians in all disciplines came to Tokyo coiffed to contend. Uche Eke, Nigeria, competes on the horizontal bar during men's artistic gymnastics. 

Mongolian coach Undralbat Lkhagva has the Olympic rings cut and dyed into his hair as he watches the women's 10-meter air pistol at the Asaka Shooting Range.

Francine Niyonsaba, of Burundi, finishes a heat in the women's 5,000-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Amya Clarke, of Saint Kitts and Nevis, prepares to start in her heat of the women's 100-meters.

Angola's Azenaide Carlos controls the ball during the women's Preliminary Round Group A handball match between Netherlands and Angola.

Russian Olympic Committee's Alena Tiron's braids fly as she plays in their women's rugby sevens match against New Zealand.

Roda Njobvu, of Zambia, runs in her heat of the women's 100-meters.

Tia-Adana Belle, of Barbados, gets ready to compete in a heat in the women's 400-meter hurdles.

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Viktorija Golubic, of Switzerland, during second round of the tennis competition.

Shi Tingmao of China competes in women's diving 3-meter springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Gaudencia Makokha, of Kenya, competes during a women's beach volleyball match against the United States.

Raven Saunders, of the United States, competes in the final of the women's shot.

Edgar Richardson Iro, of Solomon Islands, shakes water out of his hair after a heat of the men's 100-meter freestyle.

Kiran Badloe, from the Netherlands, with his hair painted in blue in an arrow shape stands during competition in the windsurfing RS:X class.

Romane Dicko of France, with dreadlocks painted in her national flag's colours reacts after competing against Sandra Jablonskyte of Lithuania during their women's +78kg elimination round judo match.

United States' Brittney Griner (15), left, attempts to shoot past Nigeria's Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (3), right, during women's basketball preliminary round game.

Jessica Fox of Australia throws back her hair during the medal ceremony after winning gold in the women's C1 in the canoe slalom.

Idalys Ortiz, of Cuba, left, and Romane Dicko, of France ,compete during their women's +78kg semifinal judo match.

Shaun Maswanganyi, of South Africa, warms up for his heat of the men's 100-meters.

France's Melvin Landerneau with dreadlocks painted in his national flag's colours arrives for a training session inside the Izu velodrome at Olympics. 

