In Pics: Neeraj Chopra, Other Olympic Champions Honoured At Felicitation Ceremony

From Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Lovlina to others, all our athletes represent a new India. They are 'New Heroes of a 'New India': Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulates medallists.
Gold medal-winning Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra felicitated Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister & former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Tokyo Olympics silver medalist wrestler Ravi Dahiya felicitated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju at a ceremony in Delhi
Bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain & Indian women's boxing team head coach Raffaele Be felicitated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, & Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Bronze-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia felicitated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister & former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Delhi: Bronze medal-winning men's hockey team felicitated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister & former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Delhi: Gold medalist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and silver medal-winning wrestler Ravi Dahiya share a fist bump at the felicitation ceremony for Olympics medal winners.