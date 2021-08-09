Last Updated:

In Pics: Neeraj Chopra, Other Olympic Champions Honoured At Felicitation Ceremony

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju felicitated Olympic medallist at a grand ceremony in Delhi

Gloria Methri
Tokyo Olympics 2020
1/9
Credits: Twitter@ianuragthakur

From Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Lovlina to others, all our athletes represent a new India. They are 'New Heroes of a 'New India': Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulates medallists.

Tokyo Olympics 2020
2/9
Credits: Twitter@ianuragthakur

Gold medal-winning Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra felicitated Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister & former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Tokyo Olympics 2020
3/9
Credits: Twitter@ianuragthakur

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist wrestler Ravi Dahiya felicitated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju at a ceremony in Delhi

Tokyo Olympics 2020
4/9
ANI

Bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain & Indian women's boxing team head coach Raffaele Be felicitated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, & Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Tokyo Olympics 2020
5/9
Credits: Twitter@ianuragthakur

Bronze-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia felicitated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister & former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Tokyo Olympics 2020
6/9
Credits: Twitter@ianuragthakur

 Delhi: Bronze medal-winning men's hockey team felicitated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister & former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Tokyo Olympics 2020
7/9
Credits: Twitter@ianuragthakur

Tokyo Olympics 2020
8/9
ANI

Delhi: Gold medalist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and silver medal-winning wrestler Ravi Dahiya share a fist bump at the felicitation ceremony for Olympics medal winners.

Tokyo Olympics 2020
9/9
Credits: Twitter@ianuragthakur

Olympic medallists Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Lovlina Borgohain, and India Men's hockey team strike a pose with Union Ministers at the felicitation ceremony

