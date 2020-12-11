Last Updated:

In Pics: Ravaged And Rearranged, Moments From World Of Sports Disrupted By COVID-19

From masked players to limited spectators at stadiums, the pandemic has disrupted the world of Sports. Here are pictures that highlight moments in 2020.

Written By Riya Baibhawi
Sports disrupted by pandemic
1/10
Associated Press

Spectators reflected on a glass screen as they watch the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. 

Sports disrupted by pandemic
2/10
Associated Press

Men play baseball in Havana wearing masks to safeguard against COVID-19 pandemic. Cuba has been comparatively successful in curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

Sports disrupted by pandemic
3/10
Associated Press

A surfer goes airborne exiting a wave during the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge at North Beach in Nazare, Portugal. 

Sports disrupted by pandemic
4/10
Associated Press

In a stunning incident, Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard lands on top of fans while chasing a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game.

Sports disrupted by pandemic
5/10
Associated Press

A competitor whips her llama to get first place in the llama race in Llanganates national park, Ecuador. In February this year, Eucadian children raced to save the country's highland.

Sports disrupted by pandemic
6/10
Associated Press

Ace player Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to Austria's Dominic Thiem during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. 

Sports disrupted by pandemic
7/10
Associated Press

An aide to rally drivers does the laundry after stage eight of the Dakar Rally in Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. The Dakar Rally is an annual rally raid organised by the Amaury Sport Organisation.

Sports disrupted by pandemic
8/10
Associated Press

An athlete warms up for the Nordic Combined World Cup Men's Individual Gundersen NH/5km competition in Seefeld, Austria. 

Sports disrupted by pandemic
9/10
Associated Press

Fans, standing on ladders from behind the fence, celebrate a goal as they watch a football match. Due to the COVID-19, number of spectators have been limited across stadiums.

Sports disrupted by pandemic
10/10
Associated Press

IndyCar driver practices on his racing simulator in his home in Indianapolis, Brazil. Indycar series is the premier level of open-wheel racing in North America.

