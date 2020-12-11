In Pics: Ravaged And Rearranged, Moments From World Of Sports Disrupted By COVID-19

Quick links:
Spectators reflected on a glass screen as they watch the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.
Men play baseball in Havana wearing masks to safeguard against COVID-19 pandemic. Cuba has been comparatively successful in curbing the spread of the deadly virus.
A surfer goes airborne exiting a wave during the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge at North Beach in Nazare, Portugal.
In a stunning incident, Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard lands on top of fans while chasing a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game.
A competitor whips her llama to get first place in the llama race in Llanganates national park, Ecuador. In February this year, Eucadian children raced to save the country's highland.
Ace player Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to Austria's Dominic Thiem during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.
An aide to rally drivers does the laundry after stage eight of the Dakar Rally in Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. The Dakar Rally is an annual rally raid organised by the Amaury Sport Organisation.
An athlete warms up for the Nordic Combined World Cup Men's Individual Gundersen NH/5km competition in Seefeld, Austria.
Fans, standing on ladders from behind the fence, celebrate a goal as they watch a football match. Due to the COVID-19, number of spectators have been limited across stadiums.