IN PICS: Stunning Shots In Motion As Athletes Go For Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Quick links:
Daniel Sarmiento Melian of Spain scores against Argentina during the men's preliminary round group A handball match in Tokyo on August 1.
France's Anita Blaze (right), and Italy's Arianna Errigo battle it out in the women's individual Foil semifinal competition in Chiba on July 29.
Begona Garcia Grau of Spain (left), steers the ball past Jinrong Zhang of China during a women's field hockey match in Tokyo on July 29.
Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel has a big fall downhill during the men's cross country mountain bike competition at Izu on July 26.