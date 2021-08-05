Last Updated:

IN PICS: Stunning Shots In Motion As Athletes Go For Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Moments from across sports like football, hockey, cycling and others were captured during motion amid the ongoing Olympics in Japan

Written By
Joel Kurian
Swimmers
1/10
AP

Swimmers almost in sync during the final of the men's 400-meter freestyle in Tokyo on July 25.

Gabriel Medina
2/10
AP

Brazil's Gabriel Medina trains by riding a wave at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya on July 23.

Daniel Sarmiento Melian
3/10
AP

Daniel Sarmiento Melian of Spain scores against Argentina during the men's preliminary round group A handball match in Tokyo on August 1.

5000 meter race
4/10
AP

Athletes set off for the finishing line in men's 5,000-meters in Tokyo on August 3.

France
5/10
AP

France's Anita Blaze (right), and Italy's Arianna Errigo battle it out in the women's individual Foil semifinal competition in Chiba on July 29.

Dallas Escobedo
6/10
AP

Pitcher Dallas Escobedo of Mexico during the softball match against Australia in Yokohama.

Begona Garcia Grau
7/10
AP

Begona Garcia Grau of Spain (left), steers the ball past Jinrong Zhang of China during a women's field hockey match in Tokyo on July 29.

Argentinian hockey
8/10
AP

Argentinian hockey players train ahead of the match against Japan in Tokyo on July 25.

Mathieu van der Poe
9/10
AP

Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel has a big fall downhill during the men's cross country mountain bike competition at Izu on July 26.

Sara Kolak
10/10
AP

Croatia's Sara Kolak in action during the qualifications for the women's javelin throw in Tokyo on August 3.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Tokyo Olympics: Osaka’s red hair to Rapinoe, check out athletes' unique hairstyles

Tokyo Olympics: Osaka’s red hair to Rapinoe, check out athletes' unique hairstyles
Tokyo Olympics: Extraordinary acts of sportsmanship and kindness at Summer Games

Tokyo Olympics: Extraordinary acts of sportsmanship and kindness at Summer Games