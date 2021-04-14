Last Updated:

IN PICS | Tokyo Olympics Marked By Footnotes And Asterisk 100 Days Before Start Of Games

Tokyo pitched itself as “a safe pair of hands” when it was awarded the Olympics 7 1/2 years ago.  “The certainty was a crucial factor,” Craig Reedie said.

Tokyo pitched itself as “a safe pair of hands” when it was awarded the Olympics 7 1/2 years ago. “The certainty was a crucial factor,” Craig Reedie, an IOC vice president said after the 2013 vote. 

In this March 25, 2021, file photo, the celebration cauldron is seen lit on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. 

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto, wearing face masks, attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Startin Naraha.

Entertainer Katsura Bunshi IV, participating as an Olympic torch relay runner, waits for his preceding runner during the first day of the Osaka round at a former Expo site in Suita, north of Osaka.

In this Sept 7, 2013, file photo, then Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other members of the delegation celebrate as then IOC President Jacques Rogge aannounces that Tokyo will host 2020 Olympics

In this Sept. 1, 2015, file photo, a poster with the logo of Olympic Games is removed from a wall by a worker during an event staged for photographers at the Tokyo Metropolitan Govt. building.

In this April 25, 2016, file photo, Tokyo 2020 Emblems Selection Committee Chairperson Ryohei Miyata and its member and Japanese baseball great Sadaharu Oh hold new official logos of the Tokyo Olymics

In this March 25, 2021, file photo, police officers start moving to secure streets as protesters and their supporters start their march against the going ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. 

In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, a demonstrator holds a sign protesting the planned Tokyo Olympic games near a building where Yoshiro Mori was meeting to announce his resignation.

The Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section are seen from a window of a water bus Monday, April 12, 2021, in Tokyo.

