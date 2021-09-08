Last Updated:

IN PICS: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Felicitates Tokyo Paralympics Superstars

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday felicitated the 17 medal-winners from the Tokyo Paralympics, saying he expects them to shatter more records

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel honoured
1/8
@Media_SAI/Twitter

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju & Nisith Pramanik felicitates silver-medalist Bhavina Patel

Avani Lekhara won Gold & Bronze
2/8
@Media_SAI/Twitter

India’s double medalist at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Avani Lekhara felicitated

Kiren Rijiju felicitates Yogesh Kathuniya
3/8
@Media_SAI/Twitter

Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya who went emotional after he won silver at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 gets felicitated

Anurag Thakur felicitates Sumit Antil
4/8
@Media_SAI/Twitter

Sumit Antil scripted history at the Tokyo Paralympics not only for winning the gold medal with a world record, but breaking the record thrice en-route.

India's 1st IAS to win medal at Tokyo Paralympics
5/8
@Media_SAI/Twitter

Indian shuttler-cum-bureaucrat Suhas Yathiraj who won silver at Tokyo Paralympics gets honoured

Nishad Kumar won silver in Men’s high jump
6/8
@Media_SAI/Twitter

Silver-medal winner in the high jump, Nishad Kumar gets honoured by Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju & Nisith Pramanik

Krishna Nagar smiles after getting honoured
7/8
@Media_SAI/Twitter

Para-shuttler Krishna Nagar who struck a solid gold in the Men's Singles, gets facilitated.

Anurag Thakur's selfie with Krishan Nagar & others
8/8
@Media_SAI/Twitter

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur humbly participates in 'selfie session' with India Paralympics superstars

Tags: India, Paralympians, Youth Affairs
