IN PICS: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Felicitates Tokyo Paralympics Superstars

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju & Nisith Pramanik felicitates silver-medalist Bhavina Patel
Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya who went emotional after he won silver at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 gets felicitated
Sumit Antil scripted history at the Tokyo Paralympics not only for winning the gold medal with a world record, but breaking the record thrice en-route.
Silver-medal winner in the high jump, Nishad Kumar gets honoured by Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju & Nisith Pramanik