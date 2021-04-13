IN PICS | With Tokyo Olympics Around The Corner, Venues Start Preparation Amid COVID-19

Quick links:
Many preparations are still up in the air as organizers try to figure out how to hold the postponed games in the middle of a pandemic.
Much of the city will be watching Wednesday as the countdown clocks around town hit the 100-days-to-go mark.
Authorities have installed a white wall that circles the stadium to stop the crowd from entering.
The village will be tightly controlled during the Olympics, operating largely as a bubble for 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4.400 Paralympic athletes.
Athletes will be told not to socialize, to refrain for any tourism, and to come late and leave early to reduce the risks of spreading the virus.
The new aquatic center, also near Tokyo Bay, just finished holding Japan’s national swimming championships.
Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, a 20-year-old survivor of leukemia, finished first in four races and qualified for the Olympics.