IN PICS | With Tokyo Olympics Around The Corner, Venues Start Preparation Amid COVID-19

The Tokyo Olympics are getting closer and things are starting to stir around the venues, though not as much as one might expect due to COVID-19.

Zaini Majeed
Tokyo Olympics
1/15
AP

The Tokyo Olympics are getting closer and things are starting to stir around the venues.

Tokyo Olympics
2/15
AP

Many preparations are still up in the air as organizers try to figure out how to hold the postponed games in the middle of a pandemic.

Tokyo Olympics
3/15
AP

Much of the city will be watching Wednesday as the countdown clocks around town hit the 100-days-to-go mark.

Tokyo Olympics
4/15
AP

The new national stadium in the heart of Tokyo exemplifies the state of preparations.

Tokyo Olympics
5/15
AP

Kengo Kuma’s $1.4 billion venue is still largely sealed off to outsiders. 

Tokyo Olympics
6/15
AP

Authorities have installed a white wall that circles the stadium to stop the crowd from entering. 

Tokyo Olympics
7/15
AP

Over the weekend, passersby could hear rumblings from inside the venue.

Tokyo Olympics
8/15
AP

Practice for the opening ceremony on July 23 are ongoing. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 24.

Tokyo Olympics
9/15
AP

There is little movement around the Athletes’ Village, located near Tokyo Bay. 

Tokyo Olympics
10/15
AP

The village will be tightly controlled during the Olympics, operating largely as a bubble for 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4.400 Paralympic athletes.

Tokyo Olympics
11/15
AP

Athletes will be told not to socialize, to refrain for any tourism, and to come late and leave early to reduce the risks of spreading the virus.

Tokyo Olympics
12/15
AP

The new aquatic center, also near Tokyo Bay, just finished holding Japan’s national swimming championships. 

Tokyo Olympics
13/15
AP

It has already had a test run and has yielded a big story.

Tokyo Olympics
14/15
AP

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, a 20-year-old survivor of leukemia, finished first in four races and qualified for the Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics
15/15
AP

She had said her plans were to aim for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but her performances have surprised almost everyone.

