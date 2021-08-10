IN PICTURES: French Fans Celebrate As Tokyo Passes Olympic Baton To Paris

Quick links:
A man unfurls a French flag at the Olympics fan zone at Trocadero Gardens in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
2024 Summer Olympics or Paris 2024 is a forthcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024 in the French capital.
In the picture, fans could be seen holding an Olympic flag at Trocadero Gardens in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
On Sunday, a giant flag was handed over from Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024. The passing of the hosting baton was split between the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo and a public party and concert in Paris.
This picture from Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony shows International Olympic Committee's President Thomas Bach handling the Olympic flag to Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo.
In this picture, fans are seen gathered at the Olympic Fan zone in Paris. According to officials, as many as 206 countries are expected o participate in the 2024 Olympics.
The summer games would witness 10,500 athletes compete in more than 28 discreet sports. As per the organisers, more than 306 events would be conducted in total.
The photo features a small girl holding the French tricolour flag as she joins other Olympic fans in Paris.
Here, a man holds up a small girl clutching the French flag as they join others in the Olympics fan zone at the Trocadero Gardens in front of the Eiffel Tower.