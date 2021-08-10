Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: French Fans Celebrate As Tokyo Passes Olympic Baton To Paris

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Paris 2024
A man unfurls a French flag at the Olympics fan zone at Trocadero Gardens in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Paris 2024
2024 Summer Olympics or Paris 2024 is a forthcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024 in the French capital. 

Paris 2024
In the picture, fans could be seen holding an Olympic flag at  Trocadero Gardens in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. 

Paris 2024
On Sunday, a giant flag was handed over from Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024. The passing of the hosting baton was split between the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo and a public party and concert in Paris. 

Paris 2024
This picture from Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony shows International Olympic Committee's President Thomas Bach handling the Olympic flag to Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo. 

Paris 2024
In this picture, fans are seen gathered at the Olympic Fan zone in Paris. According to officials, as many as 206 countries are expected o participate in the 2024 Olympics. 

Paris 2024
The summer games would witness 10,500 athletes compete in more than 28 discreet sports. As per the organisers, more than 306 events would be conducted in total. 

 

Paris 2024
The photo features a small girl holding the French tricolour flag as she joins other Olympic fans in Paris. 

Paris 2024
Here, a man holds up a small girl clutching the French flag as they join others in the Olympics fan zone at the Trocadero Gardens in front of the Eiffel Tower. 

Paris 2024
Here, a crowd of French residents could be seen holding small flags as they cheer in joy and zeal. While the Tokyo Olympics was delayed, Paris 2024 is expected to be held as per the schedule. 

