IN PICTURES: PM Modi Hosts Paralympians After India's Glorious Medal Haul At Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted India's Tokyo Paralympics contingent on Thursday just like he hosted Olympians. In the exclusive images shared from PM Narendra Modi's office, the Indian Paralympics contingent can be seen having a chat with PM Modi over their achievement.

On Wednesday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur had felicitated the medal winners of the India Paralympics contingent, following which he tweeted that PM Narendra Modi government will continue to support and enhance facilities for athletes in a targeted manner to achieve ‘Podium Finish’ in 2024 & 2028. He even praised the athletes stating that their performance has been extraordinary, which has changed the attitude towards sports in India.

PM Modi hosts India's Paralympians

In the images shared by the Prime Minister's office, PM Narendra Modi gives a pat on the back of Suhas Yathiraj, who won a silver medal in the Men's singles badminton SL4 category at Paralympics 2020. PM Narendra Modi Krishna Nagar also interacted with who won the gold medal in Men's singles SH6 category. Palak Kohli, who won a silver medal in the mixed doubles with Pramod Bhagat, interacted with PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian contingent who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics



India's performance at Tokyo Paralympics

The 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo was held from August 24 to September 5 in Tokyo, Japan, behind closed doors due to the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. Team India had sent the biggest contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 games to date. A total of 54 Indian athletes competed across nine sports events during the event.

Team India had their best ever performance at the Paralympic Games with 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. Since making its first appearance at the Paralympics in 1968, India had won 12 medals until the 2016 Rio edition. The country has now massively improved upon that entire number by seven medals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 alone. Out of 162 nations, India have finished 24th in the overall medal tally, while its accomplishment of 19 medals is ranked 20th based on the number of medals.

Image Credit: ANI