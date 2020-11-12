IND Vs TEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, NFL Live

Quick links:
The Indianapolis Colts will clash with the Tennessee Titans in the NFL this week. The IND vs TEN match is scheduled to begin at 6:50 am IST on November 13 from the Nissan Stadium in Tennessee. Here is our IND vs TEN Dream11 prediction, IND vs TEN Dream11 team and top picks for the game.
The Tennessee Titans have bulldozed past each of their competitors this season, winning five games in a row in the first half of their AFC run for 2020-21. This put them firmly in first place in the AFC South Group over Indianapolis. The Titans' next two games against the Steelers and the Bengals ended in losses, but the team bounced back in their last game against the Bears to regain the top spot. They are now up, 6-2 and looking like prime candidates to take the AFC South.
Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts suffered their first defeat at home on Sunday, playing against the Baltimore Ravens. Philip Rivers couldn't do much to help his side as they went down 24-10. This loss puts the Colts at 5-3 and in second place in the AFC South. With a 2-2 record in away games this season and the Titans' 4-1 record at home, the Colts will have to work hard to get back to winning ways in tomorrow's game.
Indianapolis Colts predicted starting lineup - Michael Pittman Jr, Philip Rivers, Nyheim Hines, Jonathan Taylor, T.Y. Hilton, Marcus Johnson, Zach Pascal, Khari Willis, Isaiah Rodgers, Mo Alie-Cox, Xavier Rhodes
Tennessee Titans predicted starting lineup - Desmond King, Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, Khari Blasingame, A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, Kalif Raymond, Jonnu Smith, Kevin Byard, Kenny Vaccaro, Cameron Batson
Indianapolis Colts - Philip Rivers, Jonathan Taylor, Zach Pascal
Tennessee Titans - Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown
QB: Ryan Tannehill
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Derrick Henry (SP), Khari Blasingame
WR: T.Y. Hilton, Corey Davis, Zach Pascal
TE: Jonnu Smith
D: Isaiah Rodgers, Kenny Vaccaro
According to our IND vs TEN match prediction, the Tennessee Titans will win this game.
