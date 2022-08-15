On the day of India's 75th year of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success of the nation's outstanding performance in sports. He addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort by urging the people to support and promote sports.

PM Modi hails India's performance in sports

While addressing the nation at Red Fort on the momentous occasion of India's Independence Day 2022, PM Modi said, "Our stellar performances at international sporting events are an example of India's shining talent. We need to promote and support such talent."

The Prime Minister then went on to urge the youth to help aid the overall development of the country by stating, "When dreams are big, the hard work is equally strenuous. We need to be inspired by the determination of our freedom fighters who dreamt of a free India. I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will work towards the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India."

India's stellar performance at CWG 2022

The Indian contingent delivered an outstanding performance in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 as they finished 4th in the medal tally. They won a total of 61 medals at CWG 2022, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. Achieving 61 medals this time around holds immense significance since shooting, which is India's most successful discipline historically with 135 medals, was not included in the games this time. Hence, the numbers could have been way higher had it been included.

The Indian contingent also saw some first-time medals like in lawn bowls and cricket. Notably, the women's cricket team was sent as a part of the contingent. India lost to Australia by a narrow margin of nine runs in a thrilling final. Meanwhile, India continued to dominate contact and strength-based sports such as weightlifting, wrestling and boxing.

The country's contingent won 12 medals in wrestling, its most successful sport in the 2022 edition of the multi-sporting event. India captured medals in every category in which its stars wrestled. And that is not it, with as many as six stars winning gold. Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Naveen all ended on the top step of the podium.

(Inputs from ANI)